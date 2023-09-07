Lip Smacker® Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Release of Iconic Vault Collection

Straight from the vault, new limited-edition set includes Lip Smacker's most lip-tastic flavors from the past five decades

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lip Smacker®, the pioneer of flavored lip balms, today is thrilled to announce the launch of its commemorative 50th Anniversary Vault Collection. Launching exclusively on Amazon, the Vault Collection is a celebration of Lip Smacker's lip-smackin' goodness and will feature an ensemble of 50 iconic lip balms that pay homage to the brand's five decades of cult-favorite flavors.

Since its groundbreaking debut in 1973 as the world's first flavored lip balm, Lip Smacker has embarked on a remarkable journey, becoming synonymous with delightful flavors and exceptional lip care. The 50th Anniversary Vault Collection is a testimony to this legacy of curating the finest flavors that have left an indelible mark on the lives of millions.

"Lip Smacker has always been about more than just lip balms – it's about memories, self-expression, and a sense of nostalgia that brings smiles to people's faces," said Alice Chen, Lip Smacker's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "From 1973 to now, our brand has left an indelible mark on individuals of all ages. We're incredibly proud of the legacy we've built and the impact we've had and are excited to continue delighting lips and hearts for many more years to come."

Lip Smacker has not only transformed the world of lip care, but the brand itself has also evolved into a beloved cultural icon that transcends generations. The 50th Anniversary Vault Collection serves as a tribute to Lip Smacker's remarkable evolution and features a kaleidoscope of flavors the brand has introduced over the years as well as a range of licensed brand products that have become integral to Lip Smacker's legacy. With iconic flavors inspired by Disney®, Hello Kitty®, and Coca-Cola®, the collection pays homage to the partnerships that have defined Lip Smacker's journey and resonated across generations.

From cherished classics to inventive combinations that have captivated lip balm enthusiasts globally, the Vault offers an array of options that satisfy every lip craving. Enriched with a powerful conditioning formula, each lip balm has multiple moisturizers and special emollients to keep your lips soft, shiny, and moist, while helping to prevent and guard against dry, chapped, and cracked lips. The assortment resides within the balm that started it all – the iconic original Strawberry Lip Smacker tube – transformed into a giant Lip Smacker tube that can be worn as a purse, tote or backpack.

The Lip Smacker 50th  Anniversary Vault Collection retails for $100 and is now available for purchase exclusively on Amazon. To learn more about Lip Smacker, please visit www.lipsmacker.com and follow @LipSmackerBrand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Lip Smacker
The world's first flavored lip balm, Lip Smacker is not just a logo, but an American icon. With over 50 years of putting unchapped smiles on faces across the world, Lip Smacker continues to delight the young and the young at heart. Established in 1973, Lip Smacker is the original, fun-flavored lip balm, known for its unparalleled assortment of authentic flavors and superior formulas. Acquired by Markwins Beauty Brands in 2015, Lip Smacker is dedicated to providing top-quality products that combine effective lip care, non-toxic ingredients, and delightful flavors that are always safe for all ages. Through product innovations, exclusive partnerships, and a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Lip Smacker will always be kid's first lip balm and Mom's #1 choice!

