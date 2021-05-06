LIPAC Oncology Announces Appointment of Josh Hamermesh to the Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPAC Oncology LLC., a pharmaceutical company utilizing its liposome-bound nano-technology platform to provide precision targeted cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple tumor types, today announced the appointment of Josh Hamermesh as an independent board director.

"Josh is a noted expert in driving and supporting the growth of innovative companies thanks to his two decades of leadership experience in the biotechnology industry," said Will Robberts, President of LIPAC Oncology. "We welcome Josh to the Board and look forward to his insights and contributions around both corporate and business development, strategy and commercialization as we continue to advance our oncology pipeline and build our business."

Mr. Hamermesh currently serves as Chief Business Officer at Gamida Cell Ltd. Prior to joining Gamida Cell, he was Senior Vice President at Locust Walk Partners, Inc., a strategic partnering and financing transaction advisory firm, where he played an instrumental role in leading numerous transactions across an array of therapeutic areas and technologies. Prior to Locust Walk, Mr. Hamermesh served as Vice President, Business and Corporate Development at Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he was responsible for the company's in-licensing, out-licensing and alliance management activities. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development at Pervasis Therapeutics, Inc., and has also held positions at Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Genzyme.

Mr. Hamermesh currently serves as a member of the board of directors at Neurohealing Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He holds a B.S., magna cum laude, from Amherst College and an M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

"I'm thrilled to join LIPAC Oncology and contribute to the team's efforts to advance their innovative liposome-bound nano-technology platform and address the unmet needs of patients suffering from intracavitary cancers," said Mr. Hamermesh. "This is an exciting time for the Company, as they build upon the momentum from a successful FDA Type B meeting and advance the program into a Phase 2b study of LiPax for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer."

About LiPax

LiPax is a precision targeted, locally delivered taxane in Phase 2b development for intravesical instillation in the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Its liposome-bound nano-technology platform achieves targeted tissue penetration with no systemic exposure, toxicity or chemo-related side-effects. NMIBC is the lead program with additional orphan indications in upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), peritoneal and ovarian cancers, and thoracic cancers (mesothelioma and malignant pleural effusion). LiPax is designed to enhance the standard of care of outpatient endoscopic tumor removal followed by intravesical instillation using a standard urinary catheter. LIPAC Oncology completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in August 2020 and intends to initiate a Phase 2b study in the second half of 2021 to further investigate LiPax in the treatment of this condition.

About LIPAC Oncology LLC

LIPAC Oncology is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of new investigational therapies to treat intracavitary cancers. Its precision liposome-bound nano-technology platform targets local liposomal delivery of taxanes for the treatment of multiple tumor types. LiPax, its lead investigational candidate for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, is in Phase 2b development. The Company's pipeline includes multiple orphan indications based on the established LiPax formulation. For more information, visit lipaconcology.com.

Investors:

Sherri Spear, 212-600-1902

[email protected]

Media:

Leo Vartorella, 212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE LIPAC Oncology LLC