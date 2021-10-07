LIPAC Oncology Secures Broad Patent Protection for Proliposomal Paclitaxel Compositions Formulated for Delivery to the Bladder and Ureter for the Treatment of Solid Tumor Carcinomas

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPAC Oncology LLC., a pharmaceutical company utilizing its liposome-bound nano-technology platform to provide precision targeted cancer drugs for the treatment of multiple tumor types, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance of LIPAC's U.S. patent application for its next generation, proliposomal paclitaxel compositions formulated for delivery to the bladder and ureter to treat solid tumor carcinomas.

This eventual U.S. patent, with an expected patent term to 2037, is a significant addition to LIPAC's worldwide patent portfolio, which includes formulation patents granted in the European Union, Japan, China and other countries. LIPAC also has multiple pending patent applications directed to related treatment methods of bladder and ureter solid tumor carcinomas, as well methods of treating intraperitoneal tumors, including ovarian carcinomas.

"This patent allowance recognizes the unique potential of our proliposomal paclitaxel composition to deliver a higher dose of paclitaxel deeper into the urothelial tissue without the systemic toxicity of other paclitaxel formulations," said TR Thirucote, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of LIPAC Oncology. "We believe the increased potency, penetration and persistence differentiate our composition from existing bladder cancer treatments."

"We are proud of this milestone, which broadens and strengthens our IP portfolio and complements the formulation patents we have already been granted in key geographies around the world," said Will Robberts, President of LIPAC Oncology. "We look forward to advancing our Phase 2b clinical trial of LiPax, our lead investigational candidate for the treatment of low-intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer."

About LiPax

LiPax is a precision targeted, locally delivered taxane in Phase 2b development for intravesical instillation in the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Its liposome-bound nano-technology platform achieves targeted tissue penetration with undetectable systemic exposure, toxicity or chemo-related side-effects. NMIBC is the lead program with additional orphan indications in upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), thoracic cancers (mesothelioma and malignant pleural effusion) and peritoneal and ovarian cancers. LiPax is designed to enhance the standard of care of outpatient endoscopic tumor removal followed by intravesical instillation using a typical urinary catheter. LIPAC Oncology completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in August 2020 and intends to initiate a Phase 2b study in the second half of 2021 to further investigate LiPax in the treatment of this condition.

About LIPAC Oncology LLC

LIPAC Oncology is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of new investigational therapies to treat intracavitary cancers. Its precision liposome-bound nano-technology platform targets local liposomal delivery of taxanes for the treatment of multiple tumor types. LiPax, its lead investigational candidate for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, is in Phase 2b development. The Company's pipeline includes multiple orphan indications based on the established LiPax formulation. For more information, visit lipaconcology.com.

