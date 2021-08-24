Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman Attorneys All Named to 2022 Best Lawyers® List

" Best Lawyers was founded in 1981 with the purpose of highlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of those in the legal profession. After three decades, we are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide ," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. " We are proud to continue to serve as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals worldwide ."

Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2022 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Charles R. Lipcon - Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Jason Margulies - Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Michael Winkleman - Admiralty and Maritime Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Charles Lipcon commented, "We are honored to share this recognition with the top attorneys from around the country. When people are looking for a maritime attorney, we are glad they know they are hiring the 'Best Lawyers' they can possibly find."

About Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A.

From our headquarters in downtown Miami, or our satellite offices in South Miami, Colorado and Seattle, we are able to represent passengers and crew injured anywhere in the world. Our maritime law firm serves international clientele from countries around the globe, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. We have made appearances in courtrooms worldwide and are equipped to assist clients who speak almost any language.

