Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A. Named To Best Law Firms® In U.S. News & World Report for Sixth Year In A Row

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A. (LMAW, P.A.) is proud to be named to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms® List in the category of Admiralty & Maritime Law for 2021. LMAW is the only maritime firm representing injured passengers and crew to receive this level of recognition six years in a row. LMAW also holds the unique position of being the only maritime firm to have all four of our partners named Best Lawyers in America® as well as our founding partner named as Lawyer of the Year® in Admiralty & Maritime (Miami) for 2020. Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. The evaluation process includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the ﬁeld, and more.

With more than 3000 cases and more than $300 million recovered, the LMAW team goes above and beyond to represent passengers and crew members on cruise ships, as well as other accidents on the water including scuba diving, jet skiing and parasailing.

About Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A.

With offices in Miami, Colorado and Seattle, we are able to handle maritime cases anywhere in the world. Our firm serves international clientele from numerous countries. We have made appearances in courtrooms worldwide and are equipped to assist clients who speak almost any language. Our attorneys have also appeared on national television more than 100 times. The firm can be contacted 24/7 at (877) 233-1238.

SOURCE Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A.