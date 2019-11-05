Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A. Nationally Ranked among the "Best Law Firms" in Admiralty & Maritime Law by U.S. News & World Report for Fifth Consecutive Year

According to U.S. News and World Report, the "'Best Law Firms' rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process." In order to be eligible for ranking, a law firm must also have at least one lawyer ranked among "The Best Lawyers in America" by Best Lawyers . Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A. currently has four lawyers listed in "The Best Lawyers in America," including founding partner Charles R. Lipcon, who has been named "Lawyer of the Year" in Admiralty & Maritime Law for 2020.

"We are extremely pleased to once again be nationally ranked among the best admiralty and maritime law firms in America," said Mr. Lipcon. "This ranking reflects input from not only our clients, but also our peers, and we are equally proud of our case results and our standing in the legal community." According to Mr. Lipcon, the firm has recovered more than $300 million in compensation for its clients, who are all victims of cruise ship accidents and other maritime accidents.

Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A. has 11 full-time attorneys and four office locations, with its main offices located in Miami. The firm's attorneys have 165 years of combined experience, including more than 100 years of experience shared among the firm's four named partners, and Mr. Lipcon and the firm's other attorneys have appeared on national television more than 100 times. The firm's attorneys have also received several other forms of professional recognition, including being selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers and Florida Trend's Legal Elite.

Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, P.A. is a personal injury and wrongful death law firm that represents passengers and crew members injured on cruise ships and other vessels worldwide. The firm is nationally and internationally recognized for its admiralty and maritime law practice, and its attorneys have been featured by national news media outlets including Time, ABC Nightline, Today, CNN and 2020.

