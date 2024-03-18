Lipid-Nanoparticle Based Genomic Medicines Market worth $32.5 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Lipid-Nanoparticle Based Genomic Medicines Market – By Type (Liposome-based Nanoparticles, Micelle-based Nanoparticles, Lipid-Coated Nanoparticles), By Application (Cancer Treatment, Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others), By Therapeutic Payload (mRNA-based Therapeutics, siRNA-based Therapeutics, miRNA-based Therapeutics, Other Genomic Medicines), By End-User (Hospitals, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Lipid-Nanoparticle Based Genomic Medicines Market is valued at US$ 17.47 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 32.49 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Lipid-Nanoparticle-Based Genomic Medicines Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 17.47 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 32.49 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 8.20% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, Therapeutic Payload and End-User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

List of Prominent Players in the Lipid-Nanoparticle-Based Genomic Medicines Market:

Moderna Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

BioNTech SE

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CureVac N.V.

Lipocalyx

Acuitas Therapeutics

Precision NanoSystems Inc.

IONTAS Limited

Genevant Sciences

Roche Holding AG

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SiO2 Materials Science

Ethris GmbH

BIOVECTRA

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (Croda International Plc.),

Recipharm AB

eTheRNA

ST Pharm Co Ltd,

Others

Lipid-nanoparticle (LNP) based genomic medications are an advanced method in the field of delivering drugs and genetic therapies. LNPs are utilized as carriers in these medications to transport nucleic acids, such as RNA (including mRNA) or DNA, into cells with the purpose of treating genetic illnesses. This technology has garnered considerable interest, specifically for its contribution to the creation of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, however its promise reaches well beyond vaccine production.

Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have recently risen to prominence as a technology platform. It is estimated that over time, more than two billion people have received a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine or booster facilitated by an LNP delivery system. Although this is the biopharmaceutical industry's most widespread application of LNP technology to date, LNPs have been investigated for decades as delivery vehicles.

Market Dynamics: -

Drivers-

Nanotechnology advancements are one of the primary drivers. The development of accurate and effective delivery methods for genetic therapeutics is fueled by ongoing advancements in nanotechnology, particularly lipid-based nanoparticles, which increase the therapeutic efficiency of these drugs. Expansion of genomic medications, particularly mRNA-based therapeutics, for a range of illnesses, such as genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases, is another motivator.

This increases the need for delivery systems for lipid nanoparticles. The use of cancer applications is another motivator. The administration of anticancer drugs is being researched with LNP. They can be used to reduce side effects and improve the efficacy of cancer therapies because of their capacity to summarise hydrophobic medications and identify certain cells.

Challenges-

Market access for lipid-nanoparticle-based genetic therapeutics may be impacted by strict regulatory requirements and the unpredictability of regulatory processes. Regulators, patients, and healthcare professionals may become less trusting of lipid-nanoparticle delivery methods or genetic therapies as a result of unanticipated hazards and unintended side effects.

Patents are difficult for businesses to defend, and legal disputes can make it difficult for them to enter new markets or discover new products. A financial hurdle for lipid-nanoparticle-based genetic therapeutics is their high cost of research, development, and manufacturing.

Regional Trends:

The market for lipid-nanoparticle-based genomic medicines is dominated by North America worldwide. This considerable market share is fueled by the region's sophisticated healthcare system and a strong concentration of significant pharmaceutical and biotech businesses. Government organisations like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) play a major part in the cutting-edge research and development that the North American market invests in, further solidifying its dominance in this area.

The creation of innovative LNP-based treatments, notably in the fields of gene therapy and mRNA vaccine technology, has resulted from this emphasis on innovation. In addition, the high prevalence of chronic illnesses in the area calls for sophisticated medication delivery methods, one of which is LNPs. The majority of businesses that provide services for producing lipid nanoparticles are based in North America, with European businesses coming in second.

Recent Development-

In August 2023 , Avanti Polar Lipids and Bioz teamed together to find pertinent product and method knowledge to support effective research and development of innovative lipid-based products.

, Avanti Polar Lipids and Bioz teamed together to find pertinent product and method knowledge to support effective research and development of innovative lipid-based products. In July 2023 , McGill University entered into a partnership with ModernaTX to evaluate the characteristics (including size and payload distribution) of LNPs; the outcome of the project is likely to support in the optimization of LNP manufacturing process and serve as a quality check during the manufacturing of mRNA-based therapeutics.

Segmentation of Lipid-Nanoparticle-Based Genomic Medicines Market-

By Type-

Liposome-based Nanoparticles

Micelle-based Nanoparticles

Lipid-Coated Nanoparticles

By Application-

Cancer Treatment

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

By Therapeutic Payload-

mRNA-based Therapeutics

siRNA-based Therapeutics

miRNA-based Therapeutics

Other Genomic Medicines

By End-User-

Hospitals

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

