Lipid Nanoparticle Raw Materials Market Worth $356.05 Mn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J, March 13, 2024 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Lipid Nanoparticle Raw Materials Market- By Application (Therapeutics and Research), By Product (Ionizable Lipids, Reagents, Others), By Disease Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Blood Diseases, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others)) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Lipid Nanoparticle Raw Materials Market is valued at US$ 230.23 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 356.05 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Lipid Nanoparticle Raw Materials Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 230.23 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 356.05 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 5.80% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, By Product, By Disease Indication, By End-user and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

The various building blocks of lipid nanoparticles are lipids, stabilizers, and occasionally targeting ligands. Lipids that are frequently used are phospholipids, which include cholesterol and phosphatidylcholine.

The rise in the market is ascribed to various factors, including the growing need for medications that employ lipid nanoparticles as delivery vehicles, the increasing occurrence of chronic illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders, and technological developments.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing number of partnerships and joint ventures amongst industry participants will favorably affect market expansion.

List of Prominent Players in the Lipid Nanoparticle Raw Materials Market:

Echelon Biosciences

BroadPharm

Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.

NOF AMERICA CORPORATION

CordenPharma International

Merck KGaA

Avanti Polar Lipids

Tebubio

Creative Biolabs

Polysciences, Inc.

Precision NanoSystems (Cytiva)

Evonik Industries AG

Nippon Fine Chemical

Lipoid GmbH

CLARIANT

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Support from the government is essential for R&D projects aimed at creating novel lipid nanoparticle-based products, such as medication delivery methods for a range of therapeutic uses. Furthermore, the market's expansion is propelled by leading players' increasing investment in research and development capabilities, which in turn fosters technological improvements, expands market prospects, and stimulates innovation.

For instance, Evonik stated in June 2022 that it would build a new, large-scale pharmaceutical lipid production facility in the United States. In addition, the need for LNP raw materials in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors is greatly impacted by the rising incidence of cancer.

Challenges:

The production of lipid nanoparticles is an intricate and costly procedure requiring a multidisciplinary team of experts. As a result, pharmaceutical producers depend more on contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) that have specialized machinery and knowledge to handle the difficulties associated with normal operations and technological issues. In addition, a number of rules have been introduced to monitor the efficacy and quality of medications in light of the pharmaceutical industry's global expansion.

Furthermore, a several nations' rigorous laws limited the amount of money that could be invested in research and development to create and market sophisticated medications that use lipid nanoparticle raw materials.

Regional Trends:

The North America lipid nanoparticle raw materials market is expected to register major market share in terms of revenue and projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The North American pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are strong, which supports the market's expansion.

Lipid nanoparticle-based drug delivery systems are in high demand due to the significant investments made in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotech businesses in the United States and Canada.

There are now more prospects for lipid nanoparticle-based delivery methods in North America due to the trend toward biologics and gene therapy products. Besides, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market. The area's economy is expanding quickly, which is driving up the cost of healthcare and investments in medical R&D.

Lipid nanoparticles are one of the modern drug delivery technologies that are in high demand due to expanding healthcare services and improved infrastructure, which is propelling market expansion.

Recent Developments:

February 2024 : University of Pennsylvania researchers in the United States have developed a unique high-throughput screening tool designed for evaluating mRNA enclosed in lipid nanoparticles. With the help of this cutting-edge platform, large libraries of LNPs intended for brain targeting may be quickly screened. Its application accelerates the development of gene editing treatments by assessing and fine-tuning LNPs meant for brain delivery.

researchers in have developed a unique high-throughput screening tool designed for evaluating mRNA enclosed in lipid nanoparticles. With the help of this cutting-edge platform, large libraries of LNPs intended for brain targeting may be quickly screened. Its application accelerates the development of gene editing treatments by assessing and fine-tuning LNPs meant for brain delivery. July 2023 : A formulation technique from Cytiva has been made available to enable the seamless production of lipid nanoparticle medications at both the clinical and commercial stages. By streamlining the procedure, this method makes it possible to produce lipid nanoparticle-based drugs effectively and completely, from development to commercialization.

Segmentation of Lipid Nanoparticle Raw Materials Market-

By Application

Therapeutics

Research

By Product

Ionizable Lipids PEGylated Lipids Sterol Lipids Neutral Phospholipids

Kits

Reagents

Other Raw Materials

By Disease Indication

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Blood Diseases

Others

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

