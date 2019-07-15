NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipid POC Lipid Testing Market, 2019-2023

This new 340-page report contains 36 tables, and provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC lipid testing market, including trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. This report will help diagnostic product suppliers develop effective business, RandD and marketing strategies for the global POC lipid testing market.

Rationale

The growing economic pressures on hospitals, coupled with advances in diagnostic Technologies, intensifying competition among suppliers and physicians, and changing consumer demands are shifting diagnostic testing from hospitals and commercial laboratories closer to the patient.



Market Segmentation Analysis

- Review of three POC market segments, including their dynamics, trends, structure,

size, growth and major suppliers.

- Five-year test volume and reagent sales forecasts for lipid tests

by market segment:

- Physician Offices/Group Practices

- Emergency Rooms

- Ambulatory Care Centers

Competitive Assessments

- Assessments of major POC suppliers and emerging market entrants,

including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, joint ventures,

and new products in RandD.

Strategic Recommendations

- Specific opportunities for new instruments and reagent systems with potentially

significant market appeal during the next five years.

- Design criteria for POC testing products.

- Alternative business expansion strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Methodology

This report is based on a combination of primary and secondary sources of information, including review of the latest technical and business publications, manufacturer product literature, industry analyst reports, and VPGMarketResearch's proprietary data files.

Contains 340 pages and 36 tables

Companies Profiled

Abbott

Accriva

Agilent Technologies

Axis-Shield

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio/Data

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Chrono-Log

Corgenix

Decode Genetics

Diagnostica Stago

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

EKF Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

Hologic

Horiba

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Nihon Kohden

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Polymedco

Qiagen

Roche

SDIX

Sekisui Diagnostics

Sequenom

Siemens Healthineers

Sienco

Sysmex

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

