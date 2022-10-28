Lipidomics Equipment Market Worth $2.66 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 14.7% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Lipidomics Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Offering, Service, End User, and Geography," the global lipidomics equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 1.02 billion in 2021 to USD 2.66 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2028. The Mass Spectrometers Equipped with Ion Sources (Turbo-) ESI/Nano-ESI/APCI to Lead Lipidomics Equipment Market During 2022–2028.

Global Lipidomics Equipment Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Global Lipidomics Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The lipidomics equipment market includes Thermofisher Scientific; Creative Proteomics; IonBench; Shimadzu Europe GMbH; Bruker; Agilent Technologies Inc; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Sciex; Metabolon, Inc.; and Cayman Chemical. These players focus on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2022, Bruker acquired IonSense, a key player in ambient ionization and developer of the DART ionization source that analyzes many types of samples, including solids, liquids, and gases, in seconds with little to no sample preparation before analysis. With DART in its portfolio, Bruker announced the first applications with the launch of the DART-EVOQ system that extends applicability and performance for fast PoN mass spec measurements.

The report highlights the key factors driving the market and developments by prominent players. Lipidomics equipment market growth is primarily attributed to technological advancements in mass spectrometry and growing applications of lipidomics in biomedical sciences. However, premium product pricing hampers the market growth.

In 2021, North America dominated the lipidomics equipment market. The US is a major contributor to the market in this region. The market growth in the US is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were reported in the country in 2020. Lipidomics research in the US is supported by several federal departments and agencies, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The NIH supports this research through multiple individual institutes. In addition, the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) at Vanderbilt University is an advanced small molecule omics shared resource center and a collaborative analytical facility specializing in a range of mass spectrometry and confocal screening techniques. The CIT focuses on metabolomics and lipidomics analyses, using different mass spectrometry instrumentation setups. The institute also provides the infrastructure and expertise for untargeted and targeted small molecule research.

Companies in the lipidomics equipment market are adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches. For instance, Thermofisher Scientific launched Orbitrap Exploris GC-MS, a compact and easy-to-use instrument that provides high-resolution analysis in everyday testing activities, delivering sensitivity and mass resolving power up to 60,000. This system can provide accurate quantitation and detection of chemical components at trace and high concentrations for targeted and non-targeted applications.

Technological Advancements in Mass Spectrometry Boosts Global Lipidomics Equipment Market:

Mass spectrometers are commonly used for the identification and quantification of lipids. The high-energy collisional-activated dissociation (CAD) technique of mass spectrometry results in charge remote fragmentation (CRF) reactions, which help detect the location of small structural bond details. Several advanced mass spectrometers, including sector mass spectrometry, matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time-of-flight (MALDI-TOF), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), and tandem mass spectrometer, have been made available for researchers and technicians. Further, these instruments are integrated with automation, miniaturization, artificial intelligence (AI), and smart technologies to enhance their efficiency and accuracy.

In 2018, Thermo Scientific launched Genesys 50 UV/vis spectrometer featuring a single cell configuration for low sample throughput needs, with a removable, washable sampling compartment for easy clean-up. In the same year, Shimadzu, in collaboration with PREMIER Biosoft, launched Shimadzu's LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry (MS) system for lipidomics and glycomics data analysis; the product features informatics support powered by software solutions of PREMIER Biosoft. In 2019, TTP Venus Ltd introduced a range of new micropumps with enhanced performance, higher flow rates, high pressures, and longer life. Therefore, introducing such new enhanced mass spectrometers and micropumps is boosting the growth of the lipidomics equipment market.

Global Lipidomics Equipment Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the lipidomics equipment market is bifurcated into targeted and untargeted. In 2021, the targeted segment accounted for a larger market share; however, the untargeted segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Based on offering, the lipidomics equipment market is segmented into MS-based lipidomics techniques, assays for lipid metabolism, lipid flux using heavy isotope-labeled precursors, software & services, and others. The MS-based lipidomics techniques segment is further segmented into mass spectrometers equipped with ion sources (turbo-) ESI/nano-ESI/APCI, autosamplers, micropumps, UV detectors, UPLC, variable-length fluorescence detectors, and others. The MS-based lipidomics techniques segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the software & services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on service, the lipidomics equipment market is segmented into biomarker identification, bioinformatic analysis & data interpretation, molecular analysis of a broad spectrum of phospholipids (lipid fingerprinting), analysis & identification of unusual lipids, semiquantitative & quantitative analysis, lipid flux studies, and others. The biomarker identification segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the bioinformatic analysis & data interpretation segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the lipidomics equipment market is segmented into molecular research, cellular research, clinical research, tissue & organ research, data research, organism research, technical services & prototyping, production, and others. The molecular research segment held the largest market share in 2021; however, the clinical research segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

