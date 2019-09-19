Lipo-Flavonoid® Applauds the Publication of "Guideline Advisory" Issued for Use of Supplements to Mitigate Tinnitus

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Richard Tyler and Dr. Syed F. Ahsan, two leaders in the diagnosis and management of tinnitus, released a groundbreaking "guideline advisory" detailing best practices for the use of supplements, including bioflavonoids, to help manage tinnitus. Guideline advisories are expert consensus recommendations developed by key opinion leaders within the field of question. These critical resources help to fill the gaps not addressed by existing clinical practice guidelines.

Tinnitus is a condition where there is the perception of sound with no audible source. Commonly referred to as "ear ringing," tinnitus affects nearly 50 million Americans. Tinnitus has no known cure, singular remedy or approved prescription drug to treat the condition. The Food and Drug Administration does not make recommendations on supplements, and historically, experts have not recommended supplements for the management of tinnitus despite the fact that physicians have been recommending dietary supplements widely for decades. The new advisory recommends parameters on how and when certain supplements may be appropriate for patients with differing thresholds of tinnitus.

"The lack of established best practices for the use of supplements has created a gap in treatment options for patients," said Dr. Ahsan. "The new advisory attempts to close that gap by providing valuable context for healthcare providers to identify specific supplements, including bioflavonoids, that can be recommended to appropriate patients."

Further, Dr. Tyler adds, "The new advisory provides clear suggestions for a systematic, cautious approach, that doctors can chose to follow if they are interested in exploring specific supplements with patients."

"Every patient's experience with tinnitus is different, from the tones they hear, to the frequency and intensity; the same is true with treatment. This condition requires healthcare providers to explore a range, and sometimes a combination of options tailored to the patient to help them find relief," said Dr. Shelley Borgia, Au. D. and Chief Audiologist for Lipo-Flavonoid.

The advisory reports that bioflavonoids are one of the most commonly-used supplements for managing tinnitus symptoms. Furthermore, lemon bioflavonoid (eriodictyol glycoside) and a mix of Vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12, C, which are active ingredients within Lipo-Flavonoid, are thought to help inner ear circulation and block histamines.

The guideline advisory emphasizes that appropriate medical and audiological evaluation along with determining a clear understanding of tinnitus management goals and a defined trial period are important to consider when trying supplements.

The tinnitus advisory was funded and facilitated by Guideline Central, the leading global publisher of implementation tools for professional guidelines, and can be found at https://www.guidelinecentral.com/shop/supplements-management-bothersome-subjective-tinnitus/.

