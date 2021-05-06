Lipocine Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

First Quarter Recent Corporate Highlights

Announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 LiFT ("Liver Fat intervention with oral Testosterone") clinical study, investigating LPCN 1144 in biopsy-confirmed NASH male subjects

("Liver Fat intervention with oral Testosterone") clinical study, investigating LPCN 1144 in biopsy-confirmed NASH male subjects Both LPCN 1144 treatment arms met the primary endpoint, change in hepatic fat fraction via magnetic resonance imaging proton density fat fraction ("MRI-PDFF"), with statistical significance



36-week biopsy data from the LiFT study are expected in August 2021

Continued enrolling patients into an open label extension to the LiFT clinical study in which all patients will have access to LPCN 1144

clinical study in which all patients will have access to LPCN 1144 Announced the publication of results supporting the therapeutic potential of LPCN 1144 in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and hepatic fibrosis

The results were featured in a paper entitled "Treatment Potential of LPCN 1144 on Liver Health and Metabolic Regulation in a Non–Genomic, High Fat Diet Induced NASH Rabbit Model" (Comeglio et al), published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation

Continued to evaluate commercial options for TLANDO, our oral testosterone product for testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT") in adult males with hypogonadism

Posters featuring clinical data on TLANDO™ were presented at the ENDO 2021 Conference

Raised gross proceeds of approximately $28.7 million in a public offering of approximately 16.4 million shares of common stock

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Financial Results

Lipocine reported a net loss of $3.4million, or ($0.04) per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with a net loss of $5.8 million, or ($0.14) per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses were $1.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with $2.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in research and development expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in contract research organization expense and outside consulting costs related to the LPCN 1144 LiFT Phase 2 clinical study in NASH subjects and a decrease in raw material costs of TLANDO XR offset by increases in personnel expense and other R&D expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $1.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with $2.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in general and administrative expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in legal costs due to less activity in 2021 as compared to 2020 in the following activities: lawsuit filed against Clarus Therapeutics Inc. for patent infringement in April 2019 and the on-going class action lawsuit defense. Additionally, personnel costs decreased in 2021. These decreases were offset by an increase in corporate insurance expenses.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $50.0 million of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable investments, compared to $19.7 million of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities as of December 31, 2020.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes: TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, has received tentative approval from the FDA for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrating the potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. LPCN 1144 is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical study. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered as once daily or twice daily TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary end points. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the management of cirrhosis. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include statements that are not historical facts regarding Lipocine's product candidates and related clinical trials, the timing of completion of clinical trials, the potential uses and benefits of our product candidates, and our product development efforts. Investors are cautioned that all such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that the FDA will not approve any of our products, risks related to our products, expected product benefits not being realized, clinical and regulatory expectations and plans not being realized, new regulatory developments and requirements, risks related to the FDA approval process including the receipt of regulatory approvals, the results and timing of clinical trials, patient acceptance of Lipocine's products, the manufacturing and commercialization of Lipocine's products, and other risks detailed in Lipocine's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K and other reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Lipocine assumes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this release, except as required by law.

LIPOCINE INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

























March 31,

December 31,









2021

2020





Assets







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,601,594

$ 19,217,382

Restricted cash

-

5,000,000

Marketable investment securities

29,747,465

449,992

Accrued interest income

136,387

391

Prepaid and other current assets

458,423

661,258





















Total current assets

45,943,869

25,329,023















Marketable investment securities

4,608,999

- Other assets

23,753

23,753





















Total assets

$ 50,576,621

$ 25,352,776





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 558,344

$ 1,597,220

Accrued expenses

1,504,907

1,653,178

Debt - current portion

3,333,333

3,333,333





















Total current liabilities

5,396,584

6,583,731















Debt - non-current portion

1,442,437

2,257,075 Warrant liability

1,346,751

1,170,051





















Total liabilities

8,185,772

10,010,857































Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000

shares authorized; zero issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000

shares authorized; 88,296,360 and 70,041,967 issued

and 88,290,650 and 70,036,257 outstanding

8,830

7,005

Additional paid-in capital

217,845,280

187,407,634

Treasury stock at cost, 5,710 shares

(40,712)

(40,712)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,459)

-

Accumulated deficit

(175,400,090)

(172,032,008)





















Total stockholders' equity

42,390,849

15,341,919





































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 50,576,621

$ 25,352,776

LIPOCINE INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31,











2021

2020

















Operating expenses:









Research and development

1,580,540

2,511,754

General and administrative

1,533,953

2,085,261



Total operating expenses

3,114,493

4,597,015





















Operating loss

(3,114,493)

(4,597,015)

















Other income (expense):









Interest and investment income

10,649

59,938

Interest expense

(68,973)

(133,345)

Unrealized loss on warrant liability

(195,065)

(1,100,029)



Total other expense, net

(253,389)

(1,173,436)





















Loss before income tax expense

(3,367,882)

(5,770,451)

















Income tax expense

(200)

(200)





















Net loss

$ (3,368,082)

$ (5,770,651)

















Basic loss per share attributable to common stock

$ (0.04)

$ (0.14)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

81,881,392

41,347,631

















Diluted loss per share attributable to common stock

$ (0.04)

$ (0.14)

















Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

81,881,392

41,347,631

















Comprehensive loss:











Net loss

$ (3,368,082)

$ (5,770,651)



Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

(22,459)

38





















Comprehensive loss

$ (3,390,541)

$ (5,770,613)

SOURCE Lipocine Inc.

Related Links

www.lipocine.com

