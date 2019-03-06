Lipocine to Participate at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Morgan Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a corporate overview to investors at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference, being held March 17-19 in Laguna Niguel, California.

31st Annual ROTH Conference Date: Monday, March 18th, and Tuesday, March 19th Format: One on One Format Location: Ritz Carlton Hotel, Laguna Niguel, Green-Salon 3

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing innovative pharmaceutical products for use in men's and women's health using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes four development programs TLANDO, LPCN 1144, LPCN 1111 and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, is designed to help restore normal testosterone levels in hypogonadal men. TLANDO received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA on May 8, 2018. LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, is being developed as a treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and is currently being studied in a proof-of-concept clinical study. LPCN 1111, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing and is currently in Phase 2 testing. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. An End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA has been completed. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

SOURCE Lipocine Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lipocine.com

