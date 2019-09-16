Lipocine to Participate in the Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma, Rare Disease & Gene Therapy

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced today that Dr. Mahesh Patel, Chairman, President and CEO, will participate in the Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma, Rare Disease & Gene Therapy, being held September 23-24, 2019 in New York City. Lipocine will be available to meet with investors in a one on one format. There will be no webcast presentation.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes four development programs TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR (LPCN 1111) and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, is designed to help restore normal testosterone levels in hypogonadal men. LPCN 1144, an oral product of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrating the potential utility the in treatment of NASH. TLANDO XR (LPCN 1111), a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing and is currently in Phase 2 testing. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. An End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA has been completed. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

