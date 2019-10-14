Lipocine to Present at the B. Riley NASH Symposium

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Mahesh Patel, Chairman, President and CEO, will participate in a panel presentation at the B. Riley "NASH-ing in, Let's All Dig in on What's to Come at AASLD'19 and EASL'20" NASH symposium being held October 24, 2019 at the Hotel Zelos in San Francisco, CA.

Panel Details: Panel: Two New Kids on The Block and How They Could Break Away from the Crowd? Date: Thursday, October 24 Time: Noon – 12:25pm Pacific Time Location: Hotel Zelos in San Francisco, CA

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR (LPCN 1111), LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107 development programs. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, is designed to help restore normal testosterone levels in hypogonadal men and currently under U.S. FDA review for marketing approval. LPCN 1144, a differentiated oral product of bioidentical testosterone, is currently undergoing Phase 2 clinical testing in biopsy confirmed NASH patients and recently completed a proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrating the potential utility the in treatment of NASH. TLANDO XR (LPCN 1111), a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing and has completed Phase 2 testing. LPCN 1148 is a unique oral testosterone product targeted to treat NASH cirrhosis. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. An End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA has been completed. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

SOURCE Lipocine Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lipocine.com

