Lipocine to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, today announced that Dr. Mahesh Patel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and meet with investors at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference to take place September 26th to September 28th in New York City.

Presentation Details

Format: Panel Presentation -- Lipocine Inc. & Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Date/ Time: Wednesday, September 27, 3:00-3:30 PM ET Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/lpcn/2090781 Location: InterContinental NY Barclay Hotel (Track 4)

To request a 1x1 meeting with Lipocine management, please contact your representative at Cantor Fitzgerald.

About Lipocine

Lipocine is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to augment therapeutics through effective oral delivery to develop differentiated products for CNS disorders. Lipocine has drug candidates in development as well as drug candidates for which we are exploring partnering. Our drug candidates represent enablement of differentiated, patient friendly oral delivery options for favorable benefit to risk profile which target large addressable markets with significant unmet medical needs.

Lipocine's clinical development candidates include: LPCN 1154, oral brexanolone, for the potential treatment of postpartum depression, LPCN 2101 for the potential treatment of epilepsy and LPCN 1148, a novel androgen receptor agonist prodrug for oral administration targeted for the management of symptoms associated with liver cirrhosis. Lipocine is exploring partnering opportunities for LPCN 1107, our candidate for prevention of preterm birth, LPCN1154, for rapid relief of postpartum depression, LPCN 1148, for the management of decompensated cirrhosis, LPCN 1144, our candidate for treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH, and LPCN 1111, a once-a-day therapy candidate for testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate developed by Lipocine, is approved by the FDA for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

