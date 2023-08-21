Lipodystrophy - A Deep Dive into Epidemiology Trends for 2032

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lipodystrophy - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insightful report offers an in-depth understanding of Lipodystrophy, encompassing historical and forecasted epidemiology trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Unraveling Lipodystrophy: A Comprehensive Overview

Lipodystrophy is a medical condition characterized by the partial or complete loss of adipose tissue. Often, it is accompanied by the abnormal accumulation of adipose tissue in specific anatomical areas. Patients with lipodystrophy experience metabolic complications, underscoring the vital role of adipose tissue as an active endocrine organ. Cutting-edge genetic and molecular research has contributed to a deeper understanding of lipodystrophy, paving the way for novel therapeutic approaches.

Explore the Types of Lipodystrophy

The report delves into different types of lipodystrophy based on their etiology (congenital or acquired) and the pattern of adipose tissue loss (generalized or partial).

  • Congenital Generalized Lipodystrophy (CGL) - Also known as Berardinelli-Seip syndrome, CGL is a rare autosomal recessive disorder characterized by a near-total lack of body adipose tissue. Patients with CGL may present with various metabolic complications, including diabetes mellitus, hypertriglyceridemia, hepatic steatosis, and more.
  • Acquired Generalized Lipodystrophy - Known as Lawrence-Seip syndrome, this form of lipodystrophy shares features with CGL but is acquired rather than congenital. It is associated with severely reduced subcutaneous adiposity, insulin resistance, acanthosis nigricans, and other metabolic abnormalities.

Lipodystrophy Epidemiology: Key Insights

The report presents key findings based on epidemiological data and forecasting:

  • In 2021, the total incident cases of Lipodystrophy in the US were ~1,050 cases, projected to increase by 2032.
  • EU4 and the UK accounted for ~1,850 cases of Lipodystrophy in 2021, expected to rise by 2032. France exhibited the highest number of cases among the EU4 countries, with ~760 cases in 2021, estimated to increase by 2032.
  • In 2021, the gender-specific cases of Lipodystrophy in the US were ~210 for males and ~840 for females. These cases are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

  • The report covers a descriptive overview of Lipodystrophy, explaining its procedure, types and indications.
  • The report provides insight into 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom and Japan.
  • The report assesses the Lipodystrophy risk and burden.
  • The report provides the segmentation of the epidemiology for 7MM by segmented by 'Total Cases of Lipodystrophy, Subtype-specific Cases of Lipodystrophy and Gender-specific Cases of Lipodystrophy'.

Report Highlights

  • 11-Year Forecast of Lipodystrophy
  • 7MM Coverage
  • Total Cases of Lipodystrophy
  • Subtype-specific Cases of Lipodystrophy
  • Gender-specific Cases of Lipodystrophy

Key Questions Answered

  • What are the risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Lipodystrophy?
  • What is the historical Lipodystrophy patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK and Japan?
  • What would be the forecasted patient pool of Lipodystrophy at the 7MM Coverage level?
  • What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM coverage with respect to the patient population pertaining to Lipodystrophy?
  • Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest cases of Lipodystrophy during the forecast period (2022-2032)?
  • At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM Coverage during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

Gain valuable insights into Lipodystrophy epidemiology, empowering businesses and healthcare professionals to make informed decisions for improved patient care.

