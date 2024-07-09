LIPOGEMS AND THE CROHN'S & COLITIS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO HELP PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED CONDITIONS

Carl Llewellyn, CEO and President of Lipogems USA, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "Our hope is to heal patients' tissue using their own Microfat and prevent these patients from receiving ileostomy procedures that may limit them from freely enjoying their lives." He highlighted the success of Lipogems in Italy, where the technology has helped heal tissue in complex cases, producing enough volume of Microfat to inject into multiple sites. This sets it apart from other adipose-derived therapies and allogenic options.

"The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is committed to supporting innovative technologies that improve the quality of life for the 1 in 100 Americans affected by inflammatory bowel disease," said Elise Ambrose Associate Vice-President, Business Development, Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. "This partnership with Lipogems will enhance awareness of this technology among providers and patients who may have tried other options with limited relief."

About Lipogems

Lipogems International is a privately held medical device company that uses adipose tissue solutions to help maintain or restore patient lifestyles and to improve quality of life and recovery times. Lipogems' products are used in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics and general surgery. Lipogems is exploring products and applications for wound care and more. Lipogems is available in 29 countries and the aim is getting patients back to their lives through our global reach and scientific excellence.

About the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with the mission of curing Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the quality of life for the millions of Americans living with IBD. The Foundation's work is dramatically accelerating the research process, while also providing extensive educational and support resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. The Foundation's Corporate Circle Membership provides organizations dedicated to improving the lives of IBD patients with a range of valuable benefits. For more information, please visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/about/corporate-circles.

