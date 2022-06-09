LIPOGEMS® RECEIVES IDE APPROVAL FROM THE U.S. FDA TO BEGIN A PIVOTAL CLINICAL STUDY ON THE SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS OF THE LIPOGEMS SYSTEM FOR THE TREATMENT OF KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS

ATLANTA , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipogems is pleased to announce the unconditional approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study for treatment of knee osteoarthritis (OA) compared to corticosteroids for a period of 12 months. Lipogems is a market stage medical device company that has received FDA 510(k) clearance since 2014 for their device, which is used to process adipose tissue for general applications in orthopaedics, arthroscopy and nine specialties and has been used in 50,000+ procedures worldwide under the current FDA clearance and CE mark. The Lipogems system has been used in multiple pathologies and is supported by 115+ independent peer reviewed publications from well-respected institutions worldwide and military installations. Physicians may continue to use Lipogems for currently cleared on-label indications. This study is separate from the existing FDA clearances. The completion of this study and anticipated approval in the setting of knee OA will permit Lipogems to educate directly to physicians and consumers for the treatment of this pathology.