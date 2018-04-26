Lipotriad Vitamins LLC Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Nigeria with MAC Jane A Medville International LTD.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipotriad Vitamins LLC is Pleased to Announce That it Has Signed an Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Nigeria With MAC Jane A Medville International LTD.

Dr. Jane Mmaduagwu, who heads up MAC Jane A Medville, has many years of experience servicing Nigerian patients for eye treatments. Joan McCabe, CEO of Lipotriad LLC, stated: "We are very pleased to be able to assist Dr. Jane Mmaduagwu with her patients in Nigeria. We look forward to a mutually fulfilling relationship."

For older adults, Lipotriad offers its AREDS2-based Lipotriad Visionary® vitamin, the only one-per-day vitamin with 10 mgs of lutein and 2 mgs of zeaxanthin.

For patients who suffer from computer eye strain, Lipotriad offers its Lipotriad Dry Eye® and Lipotriad Adult 50 Plus® products. Lipotriad also has two products focused towards the homeopathic market, with Lipotriad Vision Support® and Lipotriad Vision Support Plus®. Both these products have bilberry as a key ingredient.

