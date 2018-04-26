Lipotriad Vitamins LLC Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Puerto Rico with Advanced Ophthalmic Solutions Corp.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipotriad Vitamins LLC is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement in Puerto Rico with Advanced Ophthalmic Solutions Corp.

David Brenes, the CEO of Advanced Ophthalmic Solutions, has over 20 years' experience in the eyecare market in Puerto Rico, primarily with Allergan. Advanced Ophthalmic will offer its customers a full array of optometric products, including Lipotriad vitamins.

Lipotriad

Joan McCabe, CEO of Lipotriad, said: "We are extremely pleased to be able to work with the Advanced Ophthalmic team. David and his team have a vast wealth of knowledge, both in the ophthalmic market and in knowledge of the Puerto Rican market. We look forward to working with them in helping our customers take care of their eyes."

For older adults, Lipotriad offers its AREDS2-based Lipotriad Visionary® vitamin, the only one-per-day vitamin with 10 mgs of lutein and 2 mgs of zeaxanthin.

For patients who suffer from computer eye strain, Lipotriad offers its Lipotriad Dry Eye® and Lipotriad Adult 50 Plus® products. Lipotriad also has two products focused towards the homeopathic market, with Lipotriad Vision Support® and Lipotriad Vision Support Plus®. Both these products have bilberry and lutein as key ingredients.

For more information, please visit the Lipotriad web site at www.lipotriadvitamins.com; call Lipotriad at 888-393-5476 (1-888-EYE-LIPO); or call Advanced Ophthalmic Solutions at 787-367-7048.

Here's to seeing the future!

