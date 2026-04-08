Lippe Taylor and twelvenote Rebrand as /prompt

Independent agencies unite under the /prompt name as a single, integrated agency.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lippe Taylor and twelvenote today announced they are rebranding as /prompt, bringing their capabilities together under one integrated agency.

The move builds on an operating model the agencies began developing in 2023 with the initial launch of /prompt as a joint venture designed to enhance their offerings using augmented intelligence and technology. As that model evolved, the firms increasingly operated as one integrated organization, ultimately leading to the decision to officially unite under the /prompt name.

/prompt Leadership Team

The combined agency is a 10x Agency of the Year winner, with decades of experience helping brands build influence, demand, and reputation.

"Lippe Taylor and twelvenote have spent years helping brands navigate increasingly complex marketing and communications challenges," said Paul Dyer, CEO of /prompt. "What we're seeing is a growing gap between what brands put into the world and what actually resonates with customers — and when that gap exists, increasing investment doesn't solve the problem — it amplifies it. Yet too often, when something doesn't work, the default response is still to spend more. /prompt is built on a different belief: outsmarting the market beats outspending it any day of the week."

The integrated agency now operates with joint capabilities under a unified model designed to help clients move quickly from strategy to execution. The firm's new approach centers on helping brands outsmart, outpace, and outdo competitors — turning insight into ideas that generate momentum, scaling those ideas quickly into market, and delivering measurable commercial impact.

/prompt will continue to operate as an independent, management-owned agency and will be led by CEO Paul Dyer with an experienced leadership team that has helped guide the agency's evolution. Senior leaders include Patrick Burke, Chief Financial Officer; Sarah Dembert, Chief Client Officer; Seth Duncan, Chief Science Officer; Maris Hanson, Chief People Officer; Janelle Starr, Chief Commercial Officer; and Dan West, Chief Creative Officer.

About /prompt

/prompt is a 10x Agency of the Year winner built to help clients succeed by outsmarting — not outspending — the competition. What began as a top-ranked PR firm has evolved into a fully integrated marketing and communications powerhouse.

Prompt means to cause an action or feeling — without delay.

/prompt does exactly that: we outsmart, outpace, and outdo.

Our model unites data, strategy, creativity, and media under one frictionless, AI-augmented system — where we outsmart by turning friction points into ideas that generate compound effects, outpace by scaling them into market at speed, and outdo by delivering results that create undeniable advantage for our clients.

Anyone can outspend.

Few can outsmart.

Get /prompt.

Learn more at www.meetprompt.com.

Media Contact:

Jared Watson

[email protected]

SOURCE /prompt