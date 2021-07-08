Lippe Taylor Group Rebrands ShopPR: Agency is Now twelvenote

Powered by the ethos that communication is at the heart of humanity so humanity should be at the heart of communication, twelvenote believes brands have a role to play in society outside of the product they sell. Surprising data that leads to breakthrough creative allows twelvenote to unlock a brand's humanity.

Industry veteran, and former Lippe Taylor Chief Engagement Officer, Tracy Naden, will lead twelvenote as President while Joe Becker - the former Global VP of Communications at DBV Technologies and Partner at Ketchum, will serve as Chief Integration Officer. The company's long standing core of Senior Vice Presidents remains and has been bolstered by several additions.

The rebrand was prompted by a need to accommodate ongoing growth and a diversified portfolio to better reflect the agency's focus and expertise in health and wellness across the CPG, food and nutrition, pharma, biotech and aesthetics categories.

"With the consumerization of healthcare in full swing, we saw the need for an agency that really focuses on the intersection of these two industries," explains Tracy Naden. "By merging together an established team with people who can bring fresh thinking, we believe twelvenote offers a unique blend of healthcare expertise with consumer creativity."

Twelvenote services include Digital Strategy and Social Media, Branding, Corporate Communications, Experiential Events, Earned Media, Celebrity and Influencer Marketing, and Strategic Partnerships. Recent notable work includes the launch of Midol's purpose-driven "Stop Apologizing. Period" campaign and Bayer Aspirin's "Meaningful Melodies" public service program with Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson.

Based in lower Manhattan, twelvenote will remain part of Lippe Taylor Group (LTG), which also counts Lippe Taylor and Cheer Partners as part of its agency portfolio.

"The relaunch of ShopPR as twelvenote really reflects how much this team has grown and deepened their expertise," explains LTG President and CEO, Paul Dyer. "It's important that we provide a platform for personal growth and leadership opportunities to our people, and Tracy Naden is the torch bearer for both leveraging those opportunities and creating them for others. We are thrilled to see her growth along with the rest of the twelvenote leadership team."

For more information and career opportunities, visit: twelvenote.com and Instagram/LinkedIn: @twelvenote_agency

twelvenote is a fully-owned subsidiary of Lippe Taylor Group, which is also the parent company of Lippe Taylor and Cheer Partners.

