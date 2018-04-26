Lippe Taylor President Paul Dyer Helps Brands Prepare the Inevitable Bursting of the Influencer Bubble at Social Media Week NYC

Despite the fact that Influencer Marketing represents one of the most buzzed about topics at Social Media Week with nearly 25% of all sessions focused on Influencer, Dyer warns that the sudden and meteoric commercial success of Influencers is creating a bubble that will soon burst.

"We've seen this before with the rise and fall of Mommy Bloggers," Dyer says. "Monetizing influence is a very delicate dance, and brands need to manage their approach precisely."

What makes Influencer Marketing particularly precarious is the wild west sensibility that pervades the practice with drawbacks such as fake followers, Instagram pods, poor measurement and attribution, and most notably, a saturation of professional Influencers who often drift away from the expertise or authentic personal qualities that made them influential in the first place.

"There is tremendous value in Influencer Marketing," Dyer reassures. "However, many current practices are only speeding us to the precipice where the bottom falls out."

On Friday, April 27th at 9:55AM Dyer appears on Main Stage 2 at Social Media Week (SMW) to discuss the keys to effectively thriving within these constantly evolving networks of Influencers and will offer several specific approaches that brand marketers should adopt to future-proof their approach to Influencer Marketing.

Despite the doom and gloom that comes with utterings of tech-related bubbles popping, Dyer remains highly optimistic about the future of Influencer Marketing. In fact, since joining Lippe Taylor, Dyer has doubled down on the agency's Influencer Marketing practice with significant investment in talent and technology, spearheaded by Refinery29 alum, Lauren McGrath. The agency's StarlingAI™ platform, a proprietary analytics platform, provides the kind of advanced data sciences and performance metrics that safeguard brands from the very pitfalls Dyer warns about.

Also at SMW, Lippe Taylor debuted its State of Influencers Survey; a topline summary of the most informative results from a recent polling of over 500 vetted and established influencers, created in tandem with influencer platform, Julius. The survey dives into key details of influencer brand relations by shedding light on everything from the prevalence of paid followers to expected methods of payment and best practices when working with influencers. The report is available to download for free at: www.influencersurvey.com.

