Lipper International Goes Live with DSI® Cloud Inventory® Upgrade to Optimize Inventory Visibility and Control

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipper International, a provider of exceptional items for the kitchen, home, and office, has partnered with DSI®, a leader in innovative inventory management solutions, to upgrade to the latest version of DSI Cloud Inventory®, an innovative mobile-first, cloud-based inventory management platform.

Lipper has been a wholesale provider of beautiful and functional home goods since 1963. The privately-owned, woman-led, family business is known for its unique, imported selection of natural wooden products for the kitchen, home, office, and children's playroom. Lipper's customers include well-known retailers such as Amazon, Bed Bath Beyond, Kohls, TJ Maxx, Target, and Walmart.

Lipper chose to partner with DSI in 2017 to eliminate paper-based processes and streamline their warehouse operations and has enjoyed tremendous success while utilizing the Cloud Inventory platform. Implementing Cloud Inventory's reconfigurable Software as a Service (Saas) has allowed Lipper to be self-sufficient with their inventory management operations, resulting in a 100% reduction of overtime hours paid during peak season while increasing sales by 20% year-over-year. Additionally, Lipper was able to easily combine Cloud Inventory with their newly installed NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Based on their previous success in partnering with DSI for the installation of Cloud Inventory, Lipper was confident in the Cloud Inventory upgrade and in the adaptable configurability and real-time inventory visibility and control that the upgraded platform would provide. In addition, the flexibility of the Cloud Inventory platform meant that it could be easily upgraded without costly and time-consuming overhauls to Lipper's NetSuite ERP.

The upgraded Cloud Inventory platform will further enhance the features that Lipper relies on for inventory optimization, customer response, and revenue generation. Without an in-house IT staff, Lipper uses the Cloud Inventory cloud-based solution to reduce their server and IT footprint. In addition, Cloud Inventory enables the optimal, real-time inventory visibility and control that Lipper needs to handle requirements around cross docking, min/max auto replenishment, dynamic bin management, item fulfilment for drop ship, labeling, analytics, and more.

"We know that DSI is a partner we can count on, so it was an easy call to upgrade to the latest version of Cloud Inventory," said Amy McCauley, President & CEO of Lipper International. "Cloud Inventory has enabled us to be more dynamic and cost effective in our approach to inventory management. We are confident that this upgrade will build on these positive steps."

The Cloud Inventory upgrade will provide Lipper with real-time inventory control across the supply chain, while enabling strong configurability that stands to perpetuate the company's success and ability to adapt to new challenges. The upgraded platform optimizes Lipper's ability to mobilize their warehouse and remain agile and efficient while enhancing revenue.

"We are excited to continue this successful partnership with a leading company like Lipper," said Mark Goode, President & CEO of DSI. "This upgraded version of Cloud Inventory will further boost Lipper's ability to streamline their warehouse operations and maintain optimal mobile inventory control."

About DSI

DSI's Cloud Inventory® and mobile-first applications empower organizations with real-time inventory visibility at all points in the supply chain, from the warehouse to the field. Based in Kansas City, our global team has the supply chain knowledge and mobile-first development expertise to deliver solutions that solve today's business challenges. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

About Lipper International

Lipper International provides dependable housewares for the kitchen, home, office, and child's playroom. Our woman-owned family business is run by 2nd and 3rd generation leaders and is centered on bringing a little love to your home. Family is important to us, and each product we decide to make is designed to help make your time at home with family easier and more beautiful. For more information visit www.lipperinternational.com.

