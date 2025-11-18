LIPS and Namuga Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Global Commercialization of AI Machine Vision Solutions

TAIPEI and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPS Corporation, a global leader in 3D machine vision technologies, and Namuga, South Korea's leading optical module manufacturer, today jointly announced the signing of a global supply partnership agreement. The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the global commercialization of AI machine vision modules across industrial robotics, smart security, XR devices, and human–machine interface (HMI) applications.

Figure 1: LIPS and @Namuga representatives at TECH DAY 2025, marking the beginning of their strategic partnership.

The partnership was unveiled during Namuga's TECH DAY 2025 event, themed "Globalization of AI Machine Vision Technology." Both companies emphasized that this strategic alliance represents not only technical integration but also an important step in global market deployment. Namuga will serve as the primary module integration and global distribution partner, leveraging its strong mass-production capabilities and extensive customer network to accelerate the adoption of LIPS technologies across smart devices, industrial systems, and emerging application domains.

LIPS also officially announced the completion of its next-generation LIPSedge® 3D depth camera series, including:

T2 Series (Time-of-Flight) : High-precision, low-latency depth sensing designed for dynamic environments and industrial machine vision.

: High-precision, low-latency depth sensing designed for dynamic environments and industrial machine vision. S3 Series (Stereo Vision): High-resolution, low-power stereo vision modules optimized for spatial awareness and HMI applications.

Both series are scheduled for mass production in 2026, targeting high-volume machine vision and human–machine interaction markets. These platforms are designed to deliver scalable, modular 3D sensing solutions for global customers.

LIPS CEO, Luke Liu, stated:

"We believe that AI machine vision is the cornerstone of the next wave of intelligent devices. LIPS is committed to building scalable, modular 3D sensing platforms, and Namuga—leveraging its deep expertise in optical modules and its global reach—stands as an ideal strategic partner. This collaboration is not only about technology; it is a shared response to the evolving demands of the global market."

A representative from Namuga's Business Development Division added:

"We don't just deliver modules — we deliver market access and production assurance. Partnering with LIPS enables us to co-create globally competitive AI machine vision solutions and accelerate their deployment across industries."

This partnership brings together LIPS's innovation in deep machine vision and 3D sensing modules with Namuga's manufacturing capabilities and market leadership, jointly advancing the global deployment of next-generation sensing technologies.

