Lipstick Market by Product Type, by Color, by Applicator, by Gender, by Age, by Distribution Channel, by Geography Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipstick Market by Product Type (Matte, Shimmer/Pearl/Frost, Glossy, Satin/Sheer, Metallic, Luminous, Natural, Creme), by Color (Red, Pink, Nude, Maroon), by Applicator (Lipstick Cream, Lipstick Palette, Lipstick Pencil, Lipstick Tube/Stick, Liquid Lipstick), by Gender (Female, Unisex), by Age (Under 20, 20-30, 31-50, Over 50), by Distribution Channel (Cosmetics Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Online), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, The Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria) Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775437/?utm_source=PRN

According to the report, the lipstick market is expected to generate a revenue of $13.4 billion by 2024 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The factors responsible for the growth of the market are the increasing number of working women and rising usage of e-commerce beauty websites around the world. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into shimmer/pear/frost/, glossy, matte, metallic, satin/sheer, luminous, creme, and natural.



Out of these, the satin/sheer category held the largest revenue share in the market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. However, the matte lipsticks category is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR during the 2019–2024 period, owing to the increasing preference for it by users because of the availability of various color shades in the market. Further, based on distribution channel, the lipstick market is classified into supermarket/hypermarkets, cosmetic stores, departmental stores, parlors, online, and grocery shops. Among these, in 2018, the departmental stores category held nearly 25.0% revenue share in the market and is predicted to maintain its position during the forecast period.



However, the online category is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2019–2024 period. The reason behind the rapid growth of online distribution channels is the rising preference of working women for online shopping. Now, on the basis of region, the lipstick market is divided into Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM). Out of these, in 2018, Europe held the largest revenue share in the market. However, the APAC division is predicted to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the surging social media influence and rising financial independence of females in the region.



One of the major factors behind the growth of the lipstick market is the increasing number of working women. The maximum share of lipstick was held by women in the 20-40 age group. The changing lifestyle and rising consciousness for appearance are escalating the demand for lipsticks. Furthermore, in 2017, the female population in the 15-64 age group reached 2.42 billion as compared to 2.3 billion in 2012, with 53.8% labor force participation rate in 2017. Due to the increasing number of working women, the demand for cosmetic products, especially lipsticks, is expected to rise. Hence, the surging women workforce is predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.



The competition in the lipstick market is moderate. The major players operating in the market include Shiseido Company Limited, L'Oréal SA, Revlon Inc., Coty Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, Avon Products Inc., Christian Dior SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Inglot Sp. Z. O. O. Partnerships and facility expansion by many of these manufacturers are also playing an important role in the growth of the market.



Lipstick Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Satin/Sheer

• Matte

• Crème

• Glossy

• Natural

• Metallic

• Luminous

• Shimmer/Pearl/Frost

• Others (gel, duo chrome, triple chrome, and special effect)



Market Segmentation by Color

• Red

• Pink

• Maroon

• Nude

• Others (black, orange, violet, gold, green, silver, grey, silver, yellow, white, blue, purple, and multicolor)



Market Segmentation by Applicator

• Lipstick Tube/Stick

• Liquid Lipstick

• Lipstick Cream

• Lipstick Pencil

• Lipstick Palette



Market Segmentation by Gender

• Female

• Unisex



Market Segmentation by Age

• 20-30

• 31-50

• Over 50

• Under 20



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Departmental Stores

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Online

• Cosmetic Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others (parlors and grocery stores)



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America Lipstick Market



- By product type

- By color

- By applicator

- By gender

- By age

- By distribution channel

- By country – U.S. and Canada



• Europe Lipstick Market



- By product type

- By color

- By applicator

- By gender

- By age

- By distribution channel

- By country – Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific (APAC) Lipstick Market



- By product type

- By color

- By applicator

- By gender

- By age

- By distribution channel

- By country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, and Rest of APAC



• Latin America Lipstick Market



- By product type

- By color

- By applicator

- By gender

- By age

- By distribution channel

- By country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, and Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Lipstick Market



- By product type

- By color

- By applicator

- By gender

- By age

- By distribution channel

- By Country – Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of MEA



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05775437/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

