Lipton Brings New Flavors to Summertime Family Meals with Launch of Fruit-Infused Iced Herbal Teas.

Lipton Strawberry Watermelon Iced Herbal Tea : A burst of sweet strawberry and melon flavors blended with mild sweet chamomile and tart hibiscus.

Made with tea leaves picked at the peak of freshness, these new iced herbal teas are brewed for a naturally smooth taste that's sure to beat the heat at any summertime gathering. With no artificial flavors or colors, parents can feel good about sharing these varieties with their children throughout the warmer months ahead.

"We know families are looking for delicious alternatives to water that are healthy and families will enjoy," said George Hamilton, Tea Director at Unilever. "Our new Lipton Iced Herbal Teas are just as hydrating as water, but pack much more flavor. They're the perfect addition to any summertime family meal, from BBQs to picnics."

Lipton Strawberry Watermelon Iced Herbal Tea and Mango Iced Herbal Tea are now available in 16-count boxes of family size iced herbal tea bags at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price between $3-$3.50. To learn more about Lipton, find refreshing tea recipes and get more information about the entire Lipton portfolio, visit Lipton.com.

About Lipton Tea

With more than 125 years of experience, Lipton is one of the world's great refreshment brands, with tea-based drinks including leaf tea, infusions, and ready-to-drink iced tea. For more information, please visit Lipton.com.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands visit and the USLP visit: www.unileverusa.com.

