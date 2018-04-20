Lipton Partners with WE to Empower and Support Female Tea Farmers in Kenya

Financial literacy including communication, bookkeeping and loan distribution

Powered by WE's 'Track Your Impact' promise, tea drinkers can help support the program by purchasing their favorite Lipton product with a Track Your Impact sticker. Each sticker has a code that consumers can enter on we.org/Lipton to see exactly where and how every purchase has made an impact on women tea farming communities. Lipton's Track Your Impact products are available now at grocery retailers nationwide while supplies last.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to support the women tea farmers in Kenya, and are keen to let people know that their Lipton purchase makes a difference in these women's lives," said George Hamilton, Tea Director at Unilever. "Our goal is to help them build a cycle of learning, sharing and empowerment within their communities that will help future generations of Kenyan families."

Lipton and WE recently visited Kenya to speak with the tea farmers and see how the program was making a difference in their lives. Hear more from the women about this important initiative at YouTube.com/LiptonTea.

"The impact of the partnership between Lipton and WE is monumental. It will empower tens of thousands of women in tea farming communities, providing them with the opportunity and knowledge to access financial tools and support their families and communities," said Roxanne Joyal, CEO of ME to WE, the social enterprise to WE.

For more information about the Lipton partnership with WE, visit we.org/lipton.

About Lipton Tea

With more than 125 years of experience, Lipton is one of the world's great refreshment brands, with tea-based drinks including leaf tea, infusions, and ready-to-drink iced tea. For more information, please visit www.Lipton.com.

About Unilever United States, Inc.