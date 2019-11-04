Lipton REALI-TEAS Meet Holiday Stress Head-On This Season

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are supposed to be the most magical time of the year. But between packed parking lots, cold and flu, holiday parties, anxiety and more, the seasonal stress list seems endless; and what people might want most this year is a helping hand. That's why Lipton is introducing REALI-TEAS, a limited-edition version of its Wellness line to help during those holiday moments that aren't so merry or bright. Available on Lipton.com/REALITEAS starting Nov. 12, the REALI-TEAS live up to their name – making health and wellbeing easy when the realities of seasonal stressors get in the way.

"The holiday season is a time for friends and family to connect and come together, but your health and wellbeing often take a back seat to all the festivities," said Laraine Miller, Senior Director of US Tea at Unilever. "Tea has long been associated with several health benefits, so the REALI-TEAS collection is Lipton's way of helping people handle the holidays while embracing wellness, no matter what the season throws their way."

Is your uncle talking politics over a forkful of pumpkin pie? The "Dealing with Relatives" blend offers stress therapy with a comforting, cozy herbal blend of cinnamon, chamomile and lavender. Running on empty after that third flight delay? "Ho Ho Holiday Travel" green tea hydrates and refreshes. Colds spreading through the office faster than a reply-all? "'Tis the Sneeze'n" is a Vitamin C go-to.

Designed with the holiday season's most common stressors in mind, Lipton's eight REALI-TEAS include:

Dealing with Relatives - Enjoy a soothing escape from Aunt Linda's comments and Cousin Michael's politics with this Caffeine-Free Herbal Supplement containing cinnamon, chamomile and lavender (originally Stress Therapy).

Enjoy a soothing escape from Aunt Linda's comments and Cousin Michael's politics with this Caffeine-Free Herbal Supplement containing cinnamon, chamomile and lavender (originally Stress Therapy). Whole Lotta Holiday Cookies - Sip & soothe your tummy after indulging in holiday treats with our caffeine-free herbal supplement, containing ginger, peppermint and fennel (originally Soothe Your Tummy).

- Sip & soothe your tummy after indulging in holiday treats with our caffeine-free herbal supplement, containing ginger, peppermint and fennel (originally Soothe Your Tummy). Holiday Party Overload - Bounce back after a night of too much merriment with this herbal supplement with Green Tea, containing dandelion, nettle and grapefruit (originally Detox).

- Bounce back after a night of too much merriment with this herbal supplement with Green Tea, containing dandelion, nettle and grapefruit (originally Detox). Ho Ho Holiday Travel - Holiday travel can be a nightmare. Get the uplift you need to embrace whatever comes your way (originally Green Tea).

- Holiday travel can be a nightmare. Get the uplift you need to embrace whatever comes your way (originally Green Tea). Finding the Perfect Present - An ancient, magnificent tea to help you focus on giving great gifts (originally Magnificent Matcha).

- An ancient, magnificent tea to help you focus on giving great gifts (originally Magnificent Matcha). Silent Night, Sleepless Night – Embrace your sweetest dreams (despite your endless to-do list) with this herbal supplement, containing chamomile, mint and orange peel (originally Bedtime Bliss).

– Embrace your sweetest dreams (despite your endless to-do list) with this herbal supplement, containing chamomile, mint and orange peel (originally Bedtime Bliss). Last Minute Shopping - Get that extra help you need to check everyone off your shopping list with this herbal supplement featuring moringa with green tea and pomegranate (originally Miracle Moringa).

Get that extra help you need to check everyone off your shopping list with this herbal supplement featuring moringa with green tea and pomegranate (originally Miracle Moringa). 'Tis the Sneeze'n - Support your body's natural defenses against sniffles and avoid a nose like Rudolph with 'Tis the Sneeze'n Herbal Supplement with Green Tea, which contains turmeric, echinacea and ginger (originally Daily Support).

The limited-edition line is available at Lipton.com/REALITEAS starting November 12, while supplies last. Interested in getting early access to Lipton's REALI-TEAS line? Sign up for the waitlist at Lipton.com/REALITEAS starting November 4 and learn more with #LiptonRealiTEAS. Because it's the season of giving, Lipton is providing these limited-edition teas and herbal supplements for free for anyone looking for some wellness this holiday season (limit one per person). Once the REALI-TEAS sell out, fans can still find the help they need with the Lipton Wellness line, available year-round.

About Lipton Tea

With more than 125 years of experience, Lipton is one of the world's great refreshment brands, with tea-based drinks including leaf tea, infusions, and ready-to-drink iced tea. Fun fact, Lipton is the 2nd most consumed beverage brand globally! With more flavors, more varieties and more ways than ever to enjoy tea, Lipton is driven by the passion to bring the natural goodness of great-tasting tea to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit www.Lipton.com.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and wellbeing by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2020.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands grew 46% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 70% of the company's growth in 2017.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands, and the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information or images, please contact:

Courtney Pischke, Golin

(312) 729-4412

cpischke@golin.com

SOURCE Lipton

Related Links

http://www.Lipton.com

