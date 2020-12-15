Lipton to Sponsor the American Heart Association's "Life is Why®" Program To Inspire People to Care for Their Heart Health Through an Easy, Accessible Change in Diet and Lifestyle

With Lipton being a staple in American pantries across the country for 130 years and the American Heart Association leading the path for cardiovascular research and education for over 90 years, the entities are focused on motivating consumers to take easy steps to support their heart health. One simple way is to drink unsweetened, brewed green or black tea as part of a diet consistent with the Association's dietary guidelines. Lipton Green and Black Teas have no added sugar, are hydrating, and contain about 150mg and 170mg of flavonoids per serving, respectively. Flavonoids are natural dietary compounds, which have been associated with heart health benefits.

"We're thrilled to support the American Heart Association's Life is Why program to inspire our consumers to take care of their heart health through easy, accessible ways," said Laraine Miller, General Manager, Unilever North America Tea. "At Lipton, we believe drinking unsweetened tea is a delicious, refreshing, and easy way to love your heart and care for your overall health and wellbeing."

"Sugary drinks are the single leading source of added sugars in the American diet. In addition to weight gain, excess consumption of added sugars, especially from sugary drinks, raises the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and tooth decay," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, American Heart Association chief medical officer for prevention. "To maintain a healthy weight and decrease the risk of heart disease, the American Heart Association recommends people limit the calories they consume each day from added sugars. Unsweetened green and black teas offer a beneficial substitute for sugary drinks and through the Life Is Why sponsorship, Lipton is helping to ensure more people are aware of these options."

About Lipton

With more than 130 years of experience, Lipton is one of the world's great refreshment brands, with tea-based drinks including leaf tea, herbal infusions, and ready-to-drink iced tea. With more flavors, varieties and ways than ever to enjoy tea, Lipton is driven by the passion to bring the natural goodness of great-tasting tea to as many people as possible. Lipton is the 2nd most consumed beverage in the US.

Lipton's DIY (do-it-yourself) portfolio is proud to be owned by Unilever, one of the world's leading suppliers of beauty & personal care, home care, and foods & refreshment products. For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands, and the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan visit: www.unileverusa.com.

