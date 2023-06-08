LiqTech continues its success in swimming pool system sales

BALLERUP, Denmark, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced the receipt of an order for six commercial swimming pool water filtration systems in New Zealand, the receipt of an order for three commercial swimming pool water filtration systems in Portugal, as well as the receipt of an order of one commercial swimming pool water filtration system in UK with combined contract values totaling $0.7 million. These projects will deploy a complete filtration system solution leveraging LiqTech's enhanced Aqua Solution® membranes based on our proprietary silicon carbide (SiC) membrane technology. These orders were received through LiqTech's recently enhanced distribution relationships for the swimming pool systems in these geographic regions.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech, commented, "We are very pleased to see the continuous sales success of our proprietary and differentiated swimming pool water filtration systems. Compared to traditional sand filtration systems that are widely used in commercial swimming pools, LiqTech's pool system solution has demonstrated a convincing value proposition according to our customers. Our pool system ensures excellent and safe water quality and contributes to a significant reduction in carbon footprint with up to an 80% reduction in water spending, 60% lower energy consumption, and 30% lower chlorine dosing. At the same time, the system size is only one third of a conventional sand filter and is therefore perfect for retrofitting without extensive changes to building constructions being necessary."

The Aqua Solution® is a LiqTech ceramic filter solution for liquids with suspended solids. LiqTech's Aqua Solution® integrates a dead-end structural design with cutting-edge membrane technology that is specifically designed for water pre-treatment in reverse osmosis applications, wastewater treatment, and swimming pool and spa water filtration. The dead-end design yields more cost-efficient filtration performance compared to other filtration options. As a comparison, for the same treated water flow, traditional sand filters require 400 times more space and have pore sizes three times larger than LiqTech's SiC membranes. Moreover, LiqTech's Aqua Solution® reduces the number of membrane elements, pressure vessels, water consumption for backwash, and energy costs by providing high flow rates at very low pressure.

"These three new orders illustrate and validate our enhanced commercial strategy, implemented in late 2022, which focuses on recurring business solutions. We are pleased with the traction we are achieving and look forward to further traction in the remainder of 2023," Chen concluded.

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

