LiqTech Delivers Produced Water Treatment Pilot Unit to NESR for Middle East Operations

BALLERUP, Denmark and HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a high-tech filtration technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced it has successfully delivered a commercial pilot unit for the filtration of oil and gas produced water to National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), an industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa.

The containerized "PureFlow®" system was delivered to NESR in June 2024 and will be used at customers' sites in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries (GCC) to demonstrate and document the efficiency of LiqTech's unique silicon carbide ceramic ultrafiltration technology in treating produced water to facilitate re-injection and beneficial reuse and meet current and future regulatory requirements. Longer term, the intention is to use the results and operational evidence from this pilot to design and implement full-scale commercial systems.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, commented, "Water shortage is becoming an increasingly important topic for industrial applications across the globe. The oil and gas industry in particular understands how the ability to effectively treat produced water can play a key role in terms of overall sustainability, financial success and regulatory compliance. This pilot unit is of strategic importance to us as it provides the opportunity to demonstrate and document LiqTech's PureFlow® solution performance with its reduced OpEx and guaranteed quality. I am pleased with the progress LiqTech and NESR are making to expand our proprietary, next-generation water treatment technology to the Middle East region."

LiqTech currently has one full-scale commercial test unit for produced water in operation in the Middle East region that was deployed in May 2022 by a major oil and gas operator in the Middle East. This system has been successfully operating for more than two years now with over 99% of the feedwater passing through it being delivered back as clean brine/permeate water for reinjection. The quality of the clean brine/permeate exceeds the performance requirements originally defined by the end user. Furthermore, the system operates with a low amount of chemicals and demonstrating excellent energy efficiency.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, modularized solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

