LiqTech Enters Distribution Agreement with Silicon Filter in China for Phosphoric Acid Purification Applications

BALLERUP, Denmark and BEIJING, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, and Silicon Filter, a China-based company focused on providing technologies for chemical applications, have entered into a distribution agreement to supply LiqTech's advanced filtration systems for phosphoric acid purification in China.

Silicon Filter specializes in commercializing industrial technologies for process design and operations optimization into various production processes for the chemical industry. The founders of Silicon Filter have deep expertise in selling and servicing technology products and systems.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, commented, "China is a very significant market for phosphoric acid production for foods, pharmaceuticals, mining, and automobile batteries. LiqTech has demonstrated that our ultrafiltration technology based on our unique silicon carbide membrane, can effectively help our customers enhance their process efficiency as well as product quality. We look forward to working with Silicon Filter to expand our market reach into this large and growing opportunity in China."

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

