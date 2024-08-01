LiqTech Enters MoU with China Haisum Engineering Co. Ltd. for Industrial Water Treatment Applications in China

BALLERUP, Denmark and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a high-tech filtration company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, and China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd., a one-stop intelligent engineering service company, have entered a Memorandum of Understand ("MoU") to explore the application of LiqTech's advanced filtration system for the challenged industrial water treatment in China.

China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd. (Stock Code 002116) was established and wholly reformed upon Shanghai Design Institute of Light Industry of China in December 2002 which belonged to Ministry of Light Industry. As the first comprehensive engineering listed company in China which provides professional engineering service, China Haisum is mainly engaged in engineering EPC, engineering design, consultation, and supervision. China Haisum's business scope varies from light and textile, trade and commissariat, agriculture and forestry, machinery, municipal public utility, and architecture, etc.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, commented, "China is a significant market for industrial water treatment. Environmental protection and sustainability are of increasing importance to the government and enterprises in China. LiqTech's silicon carbide membrane-based ultrafiltration technology has demonstrated convincing results for the treatment of challenged industrial water and industrial processes around the world. By entering this MoU, China Haisum will be able to bring LiqTech advanced membrane filtration technology into the relevant Chinese industries where they provide intelligent services."

Wen Zheng, General Manager of China Haisum Engineering Co., Ltd. Shanghai Headquarters, commented, "China Haisum adheres to the core values of 'responsibility, innovation, green, professionalism and inclusiveness', and the mission of 'contributing to a better life with smart engineering.' We are committed to promoting technological innovation and sustainable development, such as LiqTech's advanced silicon carbide membrane products and filtration technology, in the field of light industry in China. We are looking forward to this cooperation as China Haisum will join hands with LiqTech to jointly explore and promote the application of this advanced technology in more fields to achieve win-win development."

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, modular designed filtration solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

