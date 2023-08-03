LiqTech Enters MoU with Nanjing Wondux in China

BALLERUP, Denmark and NANJING, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, and Nanjing Wondux Environmental Protection Technology Corp, Ltd. (Nanjing Wondux) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the application of LiqTech's advanced filtration system to industrial water treatment in China. Nanjing Wondux was established in 2007 and is a listed company on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the stock code: 688178.

Nanjing Wondux is an expert in intelligent environmental governance and resource utilization with a focus on garbage pollution control, zero discharge of industrial wastewater, recycling of waste salt, extraction of new energy materials, etc., and provides customers with advanced environmental technology equipment, system integration and overall solutions to environmental problems. Wondux has extended customer groups across China and a good reputation in environmental waste and water treatment area.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, commented, "China is a significant market for industrial water treatment. Environmental and sustainability is coming higher and higher up at the agenda of the government and enterprises in China. LiqTech's silicon carbide membrane-based ultrafiltration technology has demonstrated convincing results for the treatment of challenged industrial water and industrial processes in many countries. By entering this MoU, LiqTech will get a market reach through Wondux's strong market position in China."

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

