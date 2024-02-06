LiqTech Expands Distribution Coverage in the UK Swimming Pool Water Filtration System Market

BALLERUP, Denmark, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced it has expanded its distribution with Barr + Wray, one of the world leading providers of spas, swimming pools, water feature design, engineering and contracting, to include the United Kingdom (UK). The expanded agreement builds on two companies' recent partnership in parts of the Middle East to grow LiqTech's Aqua Solution® swimming pool water filtration systems in the country.

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech, commented, "We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Barr + Wray, a well-established player in the commercial swimming pool business, to now include the UK. Our proprietary and differentiated swimming pool water filtration systems are gaining strong market traction, and I am confident that the close collaboration will boost LiqTech's presence and success in the fast-growing market, where we have already built up a solid installed base over several years. In just the first weeks after signing the agreement, we have already received an initial order for a LiqTech pool filtration system in the UK."

Since the two companies entered into their agreement for the Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in October 2023, Barr + Wray is building up a strong pipeline for LiqTech's Aqua Solution® swimming pool water filtration systems.

As previously stated by Ian Montgomerie, CEO of Barr + Wray Group, said, "We see huge potential in the collaboration with LiqTech in the years to come. LiqTech's pool filtration system is strategically a perfect match with Barr + Wray cutting edge work in the design and build of the most prestigious state-of-the-art leisure centers and spas."

Compared to traditional media filtration systems that are widely used in commercial swimming pools, LiqTech's pool system solution has demonstrated a convincing value proposition according to our customers. LiqTech pool system ensures excellent and safe water quality and contributes to a significant reduction in carbon footprint with up to an 80% reduction in water spending, 60% lower energy consumption, and 30% lower chlorine dosing. At the same time, the system size is only one-third the size compared of a conventional media filtration system and is therefore perfect for retrofitting without extensive changes to building constructions being necessary.

The Aqua Solution® is a LiqTech ceramic filter solution for liquids with suspended solids. LiqTech's Aqua Solution® integrates a dead-end structural design with cutting-edge membrane technology that is specifically designed for water pre-treatment in reverse osmosis applications, wastewater treatment, and swimming pool and spa water filtration. The dead-end design yields more cost-efficient filtration performance compared to other filtration options. As a comparison, for the same treated water flow, traditional sand filters have pore sizes three times larger than LiqTech's SiC membranes. Moreover, LiqTech's Aqua Solution® reduces the number of membrane elements, pressure vessels, water consumption for backwash, and energy costs by providing high flow rates at very low pressure.

About Barr + Wray:

Barr + Wray, with over 60 years' experience, are recognized as a world leading provider of spas, swimming pools, water feature design, engineering and contracting.

Barr + Wray offer a full service + product provision covering:

Spa wet area engineering design services

Pools + water features engineering design services

Equipment supply, installation + commissioning

Aftersales service

As designers and engineers, Barr + Wray provide fully coordinated and integrated swimming pool and spa design solutions and fit-out. With offices in the UK and UAE, Barr + Wray can work globally having completed projects in all continents working on school and leisure pools, waterparks, independent hotel sites and major hotel groups such as Aman, Accor, Jumeirah, Marriott, Four Seasons, Hyatt, Mandarin Oriental and Shangri-La.

For more information, please visit www.barrandwray.com

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

For more information, please visit: www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on Linkedln: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Follow LiqTech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiqTech

