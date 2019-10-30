LiqTech International, Inc. to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, November 14, 2019

BALLERUP, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, will report financial results for its third quarter of 2019 ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 14, 2019 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to review the results.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 535-2206 or (412) 902-6741

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 21, 2019 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10136577.

Transcript: A transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations section of the LiqTech website following the conclusion of the call at https://www.liqtech.com/investor-relations/.

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that for more than a decade has developed and provided state-of-the-art technologies for gas and liquid purification using ceramic silicon carbide filters, particularly highly specialized filters for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines and for liquid filtration. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using proprietary silicon carbide technology. LiqTech's products are based on unique silicon carbide technology which facilitate new applications and improve existing technologies. LiqTech offers a wide range of filters and membranes for micro- and ultrafiltration, and by incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company's long-term systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers solutions to the most difficult water pollution problems.

For more information, please visit www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Follow LiqTech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiqTech

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact: Investor Contact: Sune Mathiesen, Chief Executive Officer Robert Blum LiqTech International Lytham Partners, LLC Phone: +45 5197 0908 Phone: (602) 889-9700 sma@liqtech.com liqt@lythampartners.com

SOURCE LiqTech International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.liqtech.com

