LiqTech Obtains NSF Certification for Pool System Solution in U.S.

BALLERUP, Denmark, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a high-tech filtration technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced the receipt of NSF certification for their Aqua Solution® swimming pool water filtration systems. This certification makes it possible for LiqTech to market and sell its swimming pool water filtration systems in the U.S.

"LiqTech has more than 120 swimming pool water filtration system installations across Europe and Asia Pacific. Today's announcement of having obtained NSF certification opens up a huge opportunity for us in the U.S. market," commented Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech. "Over the past few years, the swimming pool industry has undergone significant technological upgrades with a focus on being more sustainable and with a high degree of digital connectivity. LiqTech's swimming pool solutions are significantly superior in terms of energy efficiency, water usage and chemical consumption. Further, our solutions are fully automated with remoted monitoring and data gathering. We look forward to expanding our pool system solutions to benefit U.S. swimming pool operators and users."

Compared to traditional media filtration systems that are widely used in commercial swimming pools, LiqTech's swimming pool system solution has demonstrated a convincing value proposition according to its customers. LiqTech's swimming pool systems ensure excellent and safe water quality and contribute to a significant reduction in carbon footprint with up to an 80% reduction in water spending, 60% lower energy consumption, and 30% lower chlorine dosing. At the same time, the system is only one-third the size of conventional media filtration system providing for perfect retrofitting without extensive changes necessary to building construction.

The Aqua Solution® is a LiqTech ceramic filter solution for liquids with suspended solids. LiqTech's Aqua Solution® integrates a dead-end structural design with cutting-edge membrane technology that is specifically designed for water pre-treatment in reverse osmosis applications, wastewater treatment, and swimming pool and spa water filtration. The dead-end design yields more cost-efficient filtration performance compared to other filtration options. As a comparison, for the same treated water flow, traditional sand filters have pore sizes three times larger than LiqTech's SiC membranes. Moreover, LiqTech's Aqua Solution® reduces the number of membrane elements, pressure vessels, water consumption for backwash, and energy costs by providing high flow rates at very low pressure.

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, modular designed filtration solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

