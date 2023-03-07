LiqTech Product Manager of Membranes Esra Eray Awarded DAKS PhD Prize by the Danish Ceramic Society

BALLERUP, Denmark, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, today announced that Esra Eray, Product Manager of Membranes for LiqTech, has been awarded the prestigious 2022 DAKS PhD prize by the Danish Ceramic Society (DAKS) for her PhD thesis titled "Development of Silicon Carbide Membranes for Efficient Treatment of Wastewater Streams". The DAKS PhD prize is awarded every year by the Danish Ceramic Society to the best PhD thesis on ceramics or glass from a Danish university. Incoming nominations are evaluated by the industry members of the DAKS board with the prize being awarded at a DAKS meeting.

"Esra's exceptional work and dedication to her field has led to her being selected as the winner of the 2022 DAKS PhD Prize," Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, commented. "At LiqTech, we believe that investing in research and development is essential to creating sustainable and innovative solutions for the world's most pressing problems. Esra's award-winning research is a shining example of this commitment, and we look forward to seeing the impact of her work on the industry in the years to come."

The Danish Ceramic Society (Dansk Keramisk Selskab) is a network of individuals, companies and research institutions that deal with ceramic materials and processes. The society mainly deals with technical ceramics such as glasses, electro-ceramics, fuel cells, ceramic superconductors and catalysts. The society holds meetings once or twice a year. The purpose is to strengthen communication and collaboration between Danish industry and research.

Malte Eriksen, VP of R&D and Engineering for LiqTech added, "We extend our sincerest congratulations to Esra Eray on this achievement. We are honored to have her on our team and excited to see where her research will take us in the future."

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company's extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

