LiqTech Receives A $490,000 DPF Order From A European Customer

Mr. Sune Mathiesen, LiqTech CEO, remarked, "We are pleased to receive this new order from a European customer. Following the new Stage V regulation for off-road vehicles, we are continuing to find new customers and applications for our DPF product. The Stage V regulation requires a highly efficient particle control technology and our silicon carbide technology offers a reliable and durable solution for these challenging applications."

"In addition to the new opportunities in off-road applications, we are also experiencing a new market for maritime applications opening up. We believe that the tightening legislation in both of these industries opens up new opportunities for our well proven DPF product."

ABOUT LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that for more than a decade has developed and provided state-of-the-art technologies for gas and liquid purification using ceramic silicon carbide filters, particularly highly specialized filters for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines and for liquid filtration. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using proprietary silicon carbide technology.

LiqTech's products are based on unique silicon carbide membranes which facilitate new applications and improve existing technologies. In particular, Provital Solutions A/S (www.provital.dk), the Company's subsidiary, has developed a new standard of water filtration technology to meet the ever- increasing demand for higher water quality. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with its longstanding systems design experience and capabilities it offers solutions to the most difficult water pollution problem.

For more information, please visit www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on Linkedln: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Follow LiqTech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiqTech

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

LiqTech International Aldo Petersen, Chairman,

+45 2390 0000, ap@liqtech.com

Sune Mathiesen, CEO

+45 5197 0908, sma@liqtech.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liqtech-receives-a-490-000-dpf-order-from-a-european-customer-300655700.html

SOURCE LiqTech International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.liqtech.com

