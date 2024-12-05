LiqTech Secures Landmark First Commercial Order for LiqTech PureFlow™ Mobile Units to the Oil & Gas Industry in North America

BALLERUP, Denmark, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a leading innovator in specialized filtration technologies, is proud to announce a significant commercial order for LiqTech's PureFlow™ mobile units from Razorback Direct, based in Houston, Texas. This record commercial order represents a pivotal advancement in LiqTech's expansion within the North American energy sector.

Energy operations often face significant challenges in managing water quality due to the highly variable nature of water sources, harsh environmental conditions, and the remote locations of many sites. These factors demand solutions that are both robust and flexible.

The LiqTech PureFlow™ mobile units are purpose-built to address these challenges. Fully containerized and completely automated, the LiqTech PureFlow™ units require no daily manpower, as they are monitored and controlled remotely. Their mobility and compact design make them ideal for deployment in remote areas, while their weatherized construction ensures reliable operation across a wide range of climates—from the freezing temperatures of Alaska to the scorching heat of Texas.

These units are capable of treating raw produced water to achieve an impressive 1–3 ppm of oil in water without requiring any pretreatment, making them a game-changing solution for the energy industry. This capability is particularly valuable when the goal is to reuse the water directly or desalinate it for beneficial reuse, as the filtered water from the mobile units serves as an ideal feed for desalination technologies. Furthermore, the low manpower requirements combined with LiqTech's industry-leading 5-year membrane warranty ensure incredibly low OpEx costs for operators, making these units an efficient and cost-effective solution.

The LiqTech PureFlow™ units in this latest order will be deployed in Northern American Region, following the success of a pilot conducted earlier this year. The client was highly impressed with the pilot unit's performance and reliability in tackling complex water streams, as well as its ability to generate significantly lower waste volumes compared to competing technologies, such as Dissolved Air Flotation systems.

Razorback Direct President & CEO Ray Juman, commented, "We are delighted to expand our collaboration with LiqTech. Their innovative LiqTech PureFlow™ technology has demonstrated tremendous value to our customers by delivering efficient, reliable, and robust solutions for complex water challenges. The results of the pilot exceeded expectations, providing clear evidence of the system's capability to meet the demanding needs of our industry. This order further solidifies our belief in LiqTech's ability to drive meaningful advancements in water management."

Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, added, "This order marks a remarkable milestone for LiqTech as we continue to validate our solutions in the global energy industry. The LiqTech PureFlow™ units are designed to excel in some of the most demanding environments, and this order highlights the growing confidence in our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of our customers."

The mobile units are expected to be delivered in first quarter of 2025.

LiqTech's silicon carbide membrane technology provides unmatched durability and performance, making it an excellent choice for industrial applications that demand reliability and efficiency.

For more information about LiqTech's LiqTech PureFlow™ mobile units and other innovative filtration solutions, please visit our product page: LiqTech PureFlow™ Mobile Units.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed for the most challenging purification applications, and its filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Utilizing nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products with its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By integrating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the company's extensive systems design experience, LiqTech offers unique, modular filtration solutions for the most difficult water purification challenges.

For more information, please visit: www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on LinkedIn: LiqTech International

Follow LiqTech on Twitter: @LiqTech

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, they are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect performance.

LiqTech Company Contact

Phillip Massie Price, Interim Chief Financial Officer

LiqTech International, Inc.

Phone: +45 31313993

[email protected]

LiqTech Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

[email protected]

SOURCE LiqTech International, Inc.