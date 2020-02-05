Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market To Witness Significant Growth due to High Demand for Natural Gas-powered Automobiles Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market is projected to reach US$ 20.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 12.7% during the completion of the prediction period. Liquefied Natural Gas implies a collection of gases, largely of methane and additional gases for example Nitrogen, Propane, Butane, and Ethane. It has been chilled to a state of liquid. It is stored at a temperature of approx. -260° Fahrenheit, for the purpose of storing and transport. The size of natural gas, in the form of its liquid condition, is around 600 times lesser than the size of its gasiform state. This procedure makes it possible to carrying natural gas to the locations where the pipelines are not reachable.

Wherever the transportation of the natural gas, by way of pipeline, is not possible it is carried in its liquefying state, for a lengthier distance to those marketplaces, which are excessively far away from the areas of production and cannot be directly connected to the pipelines. The natural gas is able to be transported in specific tankers to the depots all over the world, in its compacted liquid form. At these stations, the liquefied natural gas is reverted to its gassy state and conveyed by way of pipeline to plants of power generation, supply companies, and industrialized customers.

Aimed at huge capacity marine transportation, liquefied natural gas is laden on ships having dual body. These are utilized for insulation and safety purposes together. When the ship reaches at the delivery harbor, liquefied natural gas is relieved of into finely protected storing tanks, and then again gasified for entering into the grid of pipeline circulation.

It can, likewise be transported in lesser capacities, frequently over smaller marine distances. There is an increasing use of lesser scale deliveries of liquefied natural gas. These are, most frequently, completed utilizing the similar vessels on trucks and in transnational trade, particularly prepared with cryogenic containers.

This natural gas is utilized in a number of businesses comprising rotary kilns, manufacturing, fluid bed dryers, construction, sector of power generation, mining, food processing, furnaces, and dairy products. Apart from businesses, owing to low percentage of release of carbon, it is likewise utilized as an alternate fuel in a number of transportation methods for example vehicles run on natural gas, ships, trucks, and rails. It is likewise utilized by domestic consumers for the purpose of heating and cooking.

Drivers and Restraints:

The global liquefied natural gas market is estimated to propagate by way of increasing consumption of energy, increasing municipal inhabitants, growing demand for natural gas-powered automobiles, fast-tracking of financial development, and growing inclination for liquefied natural gas in emerging financial prudence.

Important inclinations and developments of this market comprise growing export of this natural gas, additions of capacities, mounting demand for liquefied natural gas bunkering, rolling developments, increasing commercial market and growing change in the direction of modular equipment.

Classification:

The global liquefied natural gas industry can be classified by End Users and Region. By End Users, it can be classified as Industrial, Power Generation, and others.

Regional Lookout:

By Region, the global LNG market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific has appeared as the most important area for the liquefied natural gas owing to growing capability of liquefaction and exports, along with growing imports by South Korea, China, and India.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for liquefied natural gas market are Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, British Petroleum Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., CNOOC, China National Petroleum, Veresen Inc., Qatar Petroleum, Dominion Resources, Cheniere Energy, BG Group plc, Sinopec Group, Woodside Petroleum, Sempra Energy, Kinder Morgan, ConocoPhillips, Apache Corporation, and Qatar gas Operating Company.

Market Segment:

LNG Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Power Generation



Transportation Fuel



Mining & Industrial Applications



LNG Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Qatar

