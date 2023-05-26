Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market size to grow by USD 61.19 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 42% of the market growth - Technavio

26 May, 2023, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market size is set to grow by USD 61.19 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 3.81%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Air Liquide SA, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., OQ SAOC, Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol SA, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, SHV Holdings, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, UGI Corp., and Valero Energy Corp. are some of the major market participants.
The increase in supply of natural gas, the increasing government support for LPG adoption, and the rising need for cleaner fuel will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- End-user
- Residential
- Petrochemical
- Industrial And Commercial
- Transport
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Air Liquide SA, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., OQ SAOC, Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol SA, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, SHV Holdings, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, UGI Corp., and Valero Energy Corp.
adnoc.ae- The company offers Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) through its subsidiary ADNOC Distribution.
airliquide.com- The company offers Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for forklifts, heating and cutting.
bharatpetroleum.in- The company offers Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) under its brand Bharatgas.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market size
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market trends
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market industry analysis
Market Drivers
- Increase in supply of natural gas
- Increasing government support for LPG adoption
- Rising need for cleaner fuel
Market Trends
- Adoption of LPG as marine fuel
- Technological advances
- Increasing collaboration among various stakeholders of LPG value chain
Market Challenges
- Availability of alternative fuels for residential end-user
- Competition to LPG from other sources of energy
- Infrastructural challenges
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market vendors
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 61.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
3.4
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key countries
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Air Liquide SA, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., OQ SAOC, Reliance Industries Ltd., Repsol SA, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shell plc, SHV Holdings, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, UGI Corp., and Valero Energy Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
