Liqui-Box and Scholle IPN Announce Resolution in Case 1:19-CV-04069

RICHMOND, Va. and NORTHLAKE, Ill., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liqui-Box Corporation and Scholle IPN have announced today the resolution of their nearly two-year old lawsuit, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, over disputes relating to allegations of patent infringement and various acts of unfair competition, asserted by each other respectively, over Scholle IPN's VERSI connector fitment for dispensing liquids from plastic containers. As a result of this settlement, Scholle IPN is free to market, distribute and sell the VERSI fitment, at Scholle IPN's discretion, in both the U.S. and abroad. The settlement was reached without any admission of wrongdoing by either party—for the purpose of amicable resolving the dispute, without adjudication.

SOURCE Scholle IPN