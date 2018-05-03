Liqui-Box Names Andrew McLeland As Chief Operating Officer

"Andrew is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to drive transformational performance with a strong focus on operational excellence," said Ken Swanson, CEO and President, Liqui-Box. "His technical and operational expertise will be a great addition to Liqui-Box and we look forward to having Andrew on the team."

Andrew received his MBA from the University of South Carolina and his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Clemson University. He and his wife of 21 years will be relocating from South Carolina to Virginia in the coming months.

About Liqui-Box:

Liqui-Box is the leading innovator of sustainable packaging solutions for quick, fresh and cost efficient delivery of liquid and semi-liquid products. The company manufactures bag-in-box flexible packaging and pouches to serve a wide variety of global industries, including dairy, beverage, food and non-food markets. Liqui-Box also designs, manufactures and services state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment that supports the bag-in-box and stand-up pouch industries. Product applications include fountain beverage syrup, milkshake mix, coffee drinks, pumpable liquid foods such as concentrates and sauces, as well as non-food products like oils and paints. Liqui-Box offers the fastest filling equipment in the industry, best-in-class bag-making equipment, as well as consumable packaging, including film substrates, bags with fitments, and pouches. Liqui-Box is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, a Stamford based middle market private equity firm with over 25 years of experience improving and growing packaging and other businesses.

