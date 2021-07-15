Liquibox and WestRock team up to deliver the ultimate e-commerce solution for liquids

The combination of Liquibox's first-to-market recycle-ready Liquipure™ flexible packaging, its wide portfolio of dispensing taps and fitments and WestRock's high impact Meta® box designs, means the most optimal e-commerce liquid format is now within reach for beverage, liquid food and home care brands that want to grow in online retail. Through this partnership, customers have access to a turn-key solution to start selling online in no time that covers everything from packaging, service and testing needs to the filling and mandrel case forming equipment.

Bag-in-box is one of the fastest growing segments in the liquid packaging market, expected to reach over 2 billion liters of global volume annually by the year 2024 (source: GlobalData). The new recycle-ready bag-in-box solution designed by Liquibox and WestRock is smaller and lighter than bottles, which minimizes environmental impact by eliminating the need for void fill and overpackaging as well as reducing transportation and storage costs.

Following rigorous performance tests, the new packaging passed ISTA 6-Amazon.com-SIOC test in an Amazon APASS certified lab and therefore does not require additional protective boxes. This not only reduces waste but makes it easy for customers to ship and satisfying for consumers to un-box their product – an ideal solution for online fulfilment.

"Packaging waste is costly – for the business and for the planet. We're excited to be working with WestRock and Amazon on accelerating change to sustainable e-commerce packaging," says Ken Swanson, Liquibox CEO. "Our new e-commerce-ready bag-in-box is good for the environment, good for consumers, and good for business."

"At WestRock, our vision is to imagine and deliver on the promise of a sustainable future," says Pat Lindner, president of Commercial, Innovation and Sustainability at WestRock. "Innovation is a critical element to achieving a circular economy where packaging sits at the center. We're excited to partner with Liquibox to offer this eco-friendly solution to the liquid packaging market."

Learn more about this disruptive packaging format at liquibox.com/ecommerce.

About Liquibox

Founded in 1961, Liquibox is a global leader in liquid packaging and dispensing—working in partnership with customers to create a safer and more sustainable future. Liquibox is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative flexible packaging solutions that offer reliable product protection. The company is inspiring change around the world, working as one across 19 global locations powered by a dedicated workforce of nearly 1,400 employees. They are headquartered in Richmond, Virginia (USA). For more information, please visit www.liquibox.com and www.linkedin.com/company/liquibox.

About WestRock

WestRock partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at westrock.com/sustainability.

Media contacts

Liquibox:

Anastasia Khodakova

Global Marketing Director

[email protected]

WestRock:

Courtney James, 470-328-6397

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Liquibox

Related Links

https://www.liquibox.com/

