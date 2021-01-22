Liquid Advertising Is Now Liquid+Arcade

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Segundo, CA-based Liquid+Arcade has built a global reputation for its expertise in video game marketing. Founded in 2000 as a media shop, in recent years the agency has ramped up its creative and production capabilities; its new name reflects and celebrates those enhanced capabilities.

LQ+A's in-house creative team handles a complete range of services, including large-scale live-action and CGI production, editing and post, interactive development, social media strategy and execution, online and out-of-home ad campaign production, and virtual/in-person experiential activations. Its data and analytics team is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan and its Warsaw, Poland office serves clients throughout continental Europe. Client partners include Square Enix, 2K Games, SEGA and Corsair. See examples of LQ+A's work here.

Global videogame revenue is expected to surge 20% to $179.7 billion in 2020, according to IDC data, making the videogame industry a bigger moneymaker than the global movie and North American sports industries combined. No one knows the space better, and is better poised to unlock this audience, than LQ+A. They are also now bringing their deep knowledge of the gamer target to clients in other sectors.

"We are excited about our rebrand," said Will Akerloff, LQ+A's President and CEO. "As we begin our third decade, we think this is the perfect time to celebrate where we came from, what we love, what we do and how we do it together."

According to Kevin Joyce, EVP, Global Media, "We see ourselves as the connective tissue between gaming, entertainment and geek culture and marketers who want to authentically engage with that culture."

LQ+A's Media team has continued its yearly growth unabated during an otherwise topsy-turvy 2020. There has been a 25% growth in staff in 2020, 15% since the start of the pandemic, and a 39% growth in agency billings year over year.

Patrick Runco, the agency's Chief Creative Officer, added, "We chose to add Arcade to our name because it reflects our company's personality and culture. It represents the way we gather to play, experiment, get better, and compete."

Find out more about the agency here: https://liquidarcade.com/

About Liquid+Arcade

Liquid+Arcade is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency based in Los Angeles with 90+ employees. We specialize in winning the hearts of fans – fans of video games, tech, and entertainment – by creating content they love. Our in-house creative team handles a complete range of services, including large-scale live-action and CGI production, editing and post, interactive development, social media strategy and execution, online and out-of-home ad campaign production, and virtual/in-person experiential activations. Our media team operates in more than 30 countries globally. We help build and grow the most passionate, loyal fandoms in the world.

