Liquid Agency Acquires Employee Experience Agency Vignette

SAN JOSE, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Agency, an experience design firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, has acquired Vignette: The Employee Experience Agency® based in Portland, OR. The move strengthens Liquid's position as the leading experience design firm that offers and aligns brand, customer experience and employee experience solutions under one roof. Liquid's clients include, Walmart, Silicon Valley Bank, ANN INC, Intel, and others.

Vignette was an early pioneer in the employee experience space, transitioning its offering in 2005 from one that was consumer centric to employee centric as more of its clients sought expertise in programs designed to engage and retain their employee base. Liquid has been building its own employee experience capability and now has over 20 people within the agency working with clients on multiple employee experience initiatives.

"Data shows that companies that invest in employee experience are four-times more profitable than those that don't," said Scott Gardner, CEO of Liquid. "It is a proven business statistic and one that we see increasing as talent continues to be the most powerful company differentiator. With the acquisition of Vignette, we are bolstering our best in class offering to meet the growing need by clients to better serve this vital audience."*

With the understanding that today's workforce wants to work for companies they can believe in, Liquid's employee experience offering - combined with Vignette - works with companies to align their employees with their brand. Liquid's focus is on defining a company's purpose, ideal culture, values, and employee value proposition. Liquid's work encompasses conducting holistic assessments to defining the culture's meaning to activating its culture vision through the employee experience using the company's systems, rituals and cues, all in support of a company's brand.

"We are big fans of the work that Vignette has done over the years, and in their ability to attract companies looking for ways to connect with their employees to better deliver on the needs of their brand," explained Katie Wagner, VP of Culture and Experience Design at Liquid. "Vignette deepens our employee experience bench which is important as we grow our offering at a time when employees are the key to delivering on their brand's promise."

In commenting on the decision to sell Vignette, Shona Lepis, co-founder of the agency said, "This is an exciting time for employee experience. Companies are becoming increasingly more aware that their employees have different priorities and expectations from their employer and the need to invest in employee experience cannot be ignored. Ultimately, employee experience drives customer experience, productivity, and profitability."

Shona Lepis has joined Liquid in the new position of Content Marketing Director with responsibility for creating and overseeing the agency's multi-channel content marketing strategy. She will work with Katie Wagner and the employee experience team to leverage Vignette's expertise on an ongoing basis to work across client engagements.

Liquid has grown through strategic acquisitions and the development of new offerings over the past 10 years. The agency acquired Neutron in 2009 and its founder Marty Neumeier is now Director of Liquid's CEO Branding offering. Liquid also acquired ID Branding in 2011 and its leader Dennis Hahn is part of Liquid's leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer.

About Liquid Agency

Liquid Agency Liquid is an experience design firm born in Silicon Valley in 2000. The firm is independently owned and headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices in Portland, OR, New York, New York and Santiago, Chile.

*Source - Jacob Morgan, " The Employee Experience "

Media Contact:

Toni Lee

203-246-7524

233781@email4pr.com

SOURCE Liquid Agency