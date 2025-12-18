Liquid Biopesticides Market worth $11.50 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The liquid biopesticides market is projected to grow from USD 5.76 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 11.50 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Liquid Biopesticides Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Liquid Biopesticides Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.76 billion

USD 5.76 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.50 billion

USD 11.50 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.8%

Liquid Biopesticides Market Trends & Insights:

The biofungicides segment holds a significant market share in the type segment.

The soil treatment segment holds a significant market share in the mode of application segment in the liquid biopesticides market.

The bionematicides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.8%.

Europe holds a significant share in the liquid biopesticides market

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215751954

The global liquid biopesticides market is experiencing steady growth due to rising demand for residue-free food, changing regulatory pressures on synthetic pesticides, and the rapid adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) programs. The trend toward increasing acres under organic farming, government policies that support sustainable crop protection, and continued advancements in microbial fermentation technologies further accelerate market growth. Additionally, the ease of application and improved crop coverage, as well as the compatibility of liquid formulations with modern spraying equipment, strengthen the preference for liquid formulations among growers, resulting in steady demand worldwide.

The biofungicides segment holds a significant market share in the type segment.

Biofungicides account for a significant share of the global liquid biopesticides market, as fungal diseases such as powdery mildew, downy mildew, and Fusarium pose significant threats to high-value crops. These biofungicides have quick action, uniform application, and considerable preventive and curative effects. Thus, they are quite effective in controlling soil-borne and foliar pathogens. Their erstwhile compatibility with the integration of IPM and reduction in dependency on chemical fungicides has further led to an increase in the adoption of fruits, vegetables, and greenhouse crops, reaffirming their steady foothold in the market.

The soil treatment segment holds a significant market share in the mode of application segment in the liquid biopesticides market.

Soil treatment holds a significant share in the mode of application segment, as it addresses vital problems related to soil-borne pathogens, nematodes, and root diseases that impact crop establishment and yield. The use of liquid biopesticides in soil drenching, seed bed treatment, and root-zone application supports better microbial colonization and long-term protection. Organic practices that enhance soil health, improve nutrient uptake, and minimize early-stage crop losses have found wide acceptance in horticulture, row crops, and protected cultivation systems.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215751954

Based on region, Europe holds a significant share in the liquid biopesticides market.

Europe holds a significant share in the global liquid biopesticides market due to stringent regulations on the use of chemical pesticides, a rapid shift toward sustainable agriculture, and the growing practice of organic and residue-free farming. Strong governmental encouragement, along with subsidies for biological inputs and environmental protection, has accelerated the transition toward liquid biopesticides. In addition, the strength of leading biological input manufacturers, combined with strong R&D activities and the adoption of integrated pest management in major countries, is further strengthening Europe's position in this market.

Top Companies in the Liquid Biopesticides Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), BioFirst Group (Belgium), Syngenta (Switzerland), Koppert (Netherlands), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Bayer AG (Germany), Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina), UPL (India), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), Corteva (US), Rovensa Next (Spain), Sustainable Agro Solutions, S.A.U. (Spain), DE SANGOSSE Group (France), Certis Belchim B.V. (Netherlands), and Seipasa, S.A. (Spain).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=215751954

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Biopesticides Market by Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses), Formulation (Liquid and Dry), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals), Mode of Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/liquid-biopesticides-companies.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/liquid-biopesticides.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets